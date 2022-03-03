‘iCarly’ Scheduled to Leave Netflix in April 2022… Again!

iCarly Netflix fans in the US have had a rough ride over the past few months. The show was scheduled to be removed and then its notice disappeared but now it’s back again. Although it could be a mistake or could still be renewed, both seasons are set to now expire on April 1st, 2022.

iCarly was an unexpected license to Netflix in the United States when it arrived on February 8th, 2021.

Netflix notably only received two seasons of the show but they were in fact seasons 1-3 just repackaged. Netflix never saw what are seasons 4 through to 6 added with those streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

All those 64 episodes were set to expire exactly a year after they were licensed on February 8th, 2022. A removal date was present whenever you began streaming the title as well as on the page itself. Other sources like Unogs and NewonNetflix.info also listed the title amongst other removals.

The title was also notably missing from Netflix’s leaving soon PR list which does traditionally list major licensed removals (with the caveat that they do often miss a lot of actual removals).

February 8th came and went and the show is still on Netflix in the US but now in early March 2022, the removal notice is there again. Again, this could just be temporary but we’ll keep you posted.

When iCarly first came onto Netflix in the United States back in February 2021, it managed to gain ground in Netflix’s top 10s. In fact, it managed to spend 42 days in the overall top 10s (tracking both movies and TV shows) and 59 days in total in just the TV top 10s. In addition, since the kid’s top 10s were introduced later in 2021, the show has featured for 12 days.

Those stats got the show a bunch of headlines in well-read outlets which was used as a springboard for ViacomCBS to promote its reboot of iCarly which dropped on Paramount+ later that year in June 2021. We do not have any indication of how well the revival did at Paramount+.

This show was a perfect example of ViacomCBS leveraging Netflix two-fold to promote its own lineup and upcoming show. By only licensing the first two seasons, if anyone wanted to finish their nostalgia binge, they’d have to sign up to Paramount+. Likewise, with the show now in the press again and mainstream, it gave an opportunity to promote the upcoming revival season.

A number of other Netflix territories are also streaming iCarly including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. In all of those cases, Netflix is only streaming the first season. In the UK, it used to stream all three seasons until 2015. The first season was then re-added back in 2019. While we don’t expect iCarly to stay in these regions forever, they aren’t showing removal dates.