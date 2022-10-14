If Anything Happens I Love You Leaving Netflix in November 2022

Netflix Originals have been departing the service at an increasing pace, and in November 2022, we’ll see the removal of an Oscar-winning Netflix Original short film.

A tearjerker and an absolute gut puncher, the animated 2D If Anything Happens I Love You followed grieving parents journeying through an emotional void as they mourn the loss of a child in the aftermath of a tragic school shooting.

Laura Dern served as an executive producer on the short film with Will McCormack and Michael Govier writing and directing the 12-minute-long title.

The movie won the prestigious Oscar for Best Animated Short Film at the 93rd Academy Awards, which took place in early 2021. It went up against other animated shorts, including Yes-People, Opera, and Burrow.

The short film later dropped onto Netflix globally as a Netflix Original title on November 20th, 2020, having been acquired by the streamer the month prior.

Daniel Hart of Ready Steady Cut said the short film was a “touching piece of work that examines the void left behind after a tragedy using a beautiful animation and translating an important message.”

Now, only two years later, the film is set to depart the service, with notifications displaying on the title. It states your last day to watch on Netflix is November 11th, 2022 with the title actually leaving on November 12th.

Why is If Anything Happens I Love You leaving Netflix?

Netflix Originals come in different shapes and sizes; many are simply exclusively licensed to Netflix for a fixed period of time. In this instance, it was licensed for 2 years.

For the first time, Netflix acknowledged that Netflix Originals can even leave the service recently, with Hemlock Grove included in the official removals list. Of course, we’ve documented 60+ Netflix Originals departing the service, with plenty more to come in the coming years.

Speaking of which, we’ll be providing a deeper report on this in the coming months.

Will you check out If Anything Happens I Love You again before it leaves Netflix in November 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.