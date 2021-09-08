Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia in October 2021

It’s going to be another busy month of your favorite movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Australia in October 2021. We’ll be keeping track of all of the scheduled departures as we prepare for one of the busiest months on record for Netflix Australia.

Just like many of the libraries around the world, Netflix Australia is scheduled to lose almost a hundred movies and TV shows on the very first of the month. It’s going to be one of the busiest months on record for Netflix Australia, so expect to see a lot more departures announced closer to October.

In case you’ve missed it, we’ve also been keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in October 2021.

One of the biggest losses is the Academy Award-winning movie The Theory of Everything, which saw Eddie Redmayne earn the Academy Award for Best Actor in his portrayal of esteemed physicist Stephen Hawking.

Please Note: This is not the full list of movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in October 2021. More titles scheduled to be removed will be announced throughout September and October.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on October 1st, 2021:

25 Kille (2016)

A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)

Airplane! (1980)

The American (2010)

The Apparition (2012)

Bad Guys (1 Season)

Bathinda Express (2016)

Be With Me (1 Season)

Be With You (1 Season)

The Best Man (1999)

Beyblade Burst (1 Season)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Black Prince (2017)

The Book of Eli (2010)

The Boy Next Door (2015)

Cheese in the Trap (1 Season)

Chicago Typewriter (1 Season)

Collateral (2004)

College Romance (1 Season)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar (2014)

Disturbia (2007)

Don’t Breathe (2016)

Dushman (2017)

Endings, Beginnings (2020)

Engineering Girls (1 Season)

Fall in Love with Me (1 Season)

First Kiss (2018)

Franca: Chaos and Creation (2016)

Freedom at Midnight (2018)

Generation Iron 2 (2017)

Girls Hostel (1 Season)

Green Zone (2010)

Haani (2013)

Happy Go Lucky (2014)

Harud (2010)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

Inmates (1 Season)

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

It’s Okay, That’s Love (1 Season)

Jatt James Bond (2014)

Johnny English (2003)

Judge Singh LLB (2015)

Khido Khundi (2018)

Killa (2014)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Legend of Korra (4 Seasons)

Let’s Eat (1 Season)

Let’s Eat (1 Season)

The Liar and His Lover (1 Season)

The Lion Woman (2016)

The Little Rascals (1994)

Little Singham: Kaal Ti Tabaahi (2019)

Lock (2016)

Love & Basketball (2000)

Love Cheque Charge (1 Season)

Magnolia (1999)

Maniac (1 Season)

Manje Bistre (2017)

Motor Mitraan Di (2016)

Much Ado About Nothing (2016)

Murphy’s Law of Love (1 Season)

My Big Night (2015)

Nasha (2013)

Naughty Jatts (2013)

Needhi Singh (2016)

Oh My Ghost (1 Season)

Ordinary Heroes (2018)

Peace Haven (2016)

Pooja Kiven Aa (2013)

Race for the White House (2016)

Reply 1988 (1 Season)

Reply 1994 (1 Season)

Reply 1997 (1 Season)

Richard Jewell (2019)

Saadey CM Saab (2015)

Sat Shri Akaal England (2017)

The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power (2015)

Sleepers (1996)

Someone Like You (1 Season)

Strong (1 Season)

The Theory of Everything (2014)

Thunderstruck (2012)

Tiger (2016)

The Truth About Charlie (2002)

Tunnel (2017)

Umrika (2015)

Unbroken (2014)

Veronica (2017)

Welcome Mr. President (2013)

What the Jatt! (2015)

When I See You Again (1 Season)

Where Hands Touch (2018)

Without a Paddle (2004)

World War 2 in Colour (1 Season)

Wyatt Earp (1994)

Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay (2016)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on October 2nd, 2021:

A Monster Calls (2016)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on October 3rd, 2021:

Apollo 11 (2019)

The Lucky One (2012)

Paul, Apostle of Christ (2018)

Wonder Park (2019)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on October 5th, 2021:

The Founder (2016)

Rimba Racer (1 Season)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on October 6th, 2021:

Mine 9 (2019)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on October 7th, 2021:

Kill Me If You Dare (2019)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on October 8th, 2021:

Palm Beach (2019)

