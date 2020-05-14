Movie & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia: June 2020

We’re almost halfway through the year, and it’s been one extremely busy so far for Netflix all around the globe, and Australia. Sadly, with all the new movies and tv series to enjoy, there’s plenty that we have to say goodbye to as well. Here are the movies and TV series scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in June 2020.
N = Netflix Original
There will be regular updates throughout May and June for all of the movies and tv series leaving Netflix.
It was grave news to the ears of all Netflix subscribers when it was announced that all 7 seasons of Mad Men would be leaving Netflix. Until June 11th, you can still stream all 7 seasons and all 92 episodes of AMC’s Mad Men.
Movies and TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia: June 1st, 2020
- 72 Cutest Animals: 1 Season
- Ascencion: 1 Season
- Bad Education: 3 Seasons
- Full House: 8 Seasons
- Lip Service: 2 Seasons
- Power Battle Watch Car: 1 Season
Movies and TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia: June 2nd, 2020
- Botched Up Bodies: 1 Season
- Cannabis: 1 Season N
- Ghost Town Gold: 1 Season
- Horror Homes: 1 Season
- Hotel Beau Sejour: 1 Season N
- Kitten Rescuers: 1 Season
- License to Drill: Louisiana: 1 Season
- The Homecoming: 1 Season
Movies and TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia: June 7th, 2020
- Healer: 1 Season
Movies and TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia: June 11th, 2020
- Mad Men: 7 Seasons
