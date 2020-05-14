Movie & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia: June 2020

We’re almost halfway through the year, and it’s been one extremely busy so far for Netflix all around the globe, and Australia. Sadly, with all the new movies and tv series to enjoy, there’s plenty that we have to say goodbye to as well. Here are the movies and TV series scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in June 2020.

N = Netflix Original

There will be regular updates throughout May and June for all of the movies and tv series leaving Netflix.

It was grave news to the ears of all Netflix subscribers when it was announced that all 7 seasons of Mad Men would be leaving Netflix. Until June 11th, you can still stream all 7 seasons and all 92 episodes of AMC’s Mad Men.

Movies and TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia: June 1st, 2020

72 Cutest Animals: 1 Season

Ascencion: 1 Season

Bad Education: 3 Seasons

Full House: 8 Seasons

Lip Service: 2 Seasons

Power Battle Watch Car: 1 Season

Movies and TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia: June 2nd, 2020

Botched Up Bodies: 1 Season

Cannabis: 1 Season N

Ghost Town Gold: 1 Season

Horror Homes: 1 Season

Hotel Beau Sejour: 1 Season N

Kitten Rescuers: 1 Season

License to Drill: Louisiana: 1 Season

The Homecoming: 1 Season

Movies and TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia: June 7th, 2020

Healer: 1 Season

Movies and TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia: June 11th, 2020

Mad Men: 7 Seasons

