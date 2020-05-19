Movie & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada: June 2020

We’re almost at the halfway point of 2020, and it’s been a very busy year for Netflix thus far. Despite all of the great movies and tv series arriving, it does mean we have to say goodbye to them too. Here are the movies and TV series leaving Netflix Canada in June 2020.
If you missed what movies and tv series left Netflix Canada in May, we also kept track of that too. We’ll be keeping track of all the titles that are scheduled to leave in June, and will be updating regularly.
N = Netflix Original
The biggest casualty of June is AMC’s Mad Men. All seven seasons of the extraordinarily popular period drama will be leaving Netflix worldwide on June 10th, 2020. You still have a few weeks available to catch the series, so best get watching now!
Movie & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada: June 1st, 2020
- Cannabis: 1 Season N
- Gentlemen and Gangsters
- Hotel Beau Séjour: 1 Season
- Power Battle Watch Car (2016)
- Scott & Bailey: 5 Seasons
Movie & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada: June 2nd, 2020
- Bondi Rescue: 1 Season
- Botched Up Bodies: 1 Season
- Bringing Sexy Back: 1 Season
- Court Justice: 1 Season
- Diva Brides: 1 Season
- Ghost Town Gold: 1 Season
- Kitten Rescuers: 1 Season
- The Homecoming: 1 Season
Movie & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada: June 10th, 2020
- Mad Men: 7 Seasons
Movie & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada: June 15th, 2020
- YOM: 1 Season
Which movies and tv series will you be sad to see leave Netflix Canada? Let us know in the comments below!