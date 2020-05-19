Movie & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada: June 2020

We’re almost at the halfway point of 2020, and it’s been a very busy year for Netflix thus far. Despite all of the great movies and tv series arriving, it does mean we have to say goodbye to them too. Here are the movies and TV series leaving Netflix Canada in June 2020.

If you missed what movies and tv series left Netflix Canada in May, we also kept track of that too. We’ll be keeping track of all the titles that are scheduled to leave in June, and will be updating regularly.

N = Netflix Original

The biggest casualty of June is AMC’s Mad Men. All seven seasons of the extraordinarily popular period drama will be leaving Netflix worldwide on June 10th, 2020. You still have a few weeks available to catch the series, so best get watching now!

Movie & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada: June 1st, 2020

Cannabis: 1 Season N

Gentlemen and Gangsters

Hotel Beau Séjour: 1 Season

Power Battle Watch Car (2016)

Scott & Bailey: 5 Seasons

Movie & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada: June 2nd, 2020

Bondi Rescue: 1 Season

Botched Up Bodies: 1 Season

Bringing Sexy Back: 1 Season

Court Justice: 1 Season

Diva Brides: 1 Season

Ghost Town Gold: 1 Season

Kitten Rescuers: 1 Season

The Homecoming: 1 Season

Movie & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada: June 10th, 2020

Mad Men: 7 Seasons

Movie & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada: June 15th, 2020

YOM: 1 Season

Which movies and tv series will you be sad to see leave Netflix Canada? Let us know in the comments below!