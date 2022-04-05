May is already shaping up to be another busy month for departures on Netflix Australia. We’ll be keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Australia in May 2022.

In case you missed it, we’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Australia in April 2022.

Four Mission: Impossible movies will be leaving Netflix Australia in May, along with the likes of the thriller Angels & Demons, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and 300. As for television, all six seasons of Dawson’s Creek will be leaving, as too will three seasons of medical drama The Good Doctor, and four seasons of the Australian sitcom Dreamland.

38 New Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on May 1st, 2022:

2 Guns (2013)

300 (2007)

A Cry in the Dark (1988)

A YELLOW BIRD (2016)

Almost Famous (2000)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Bachelorette (2012)

Black or White (2014)

Christine (1983)

Darc (2018)

Dark City (1998)

Dawson’s Creek (6 Seasons)

The Dish (2000)

Dreamland (4 Seasons)

Elvis Presley: The Searcher (2018)

Elysium (2013)

Fire in the Blood (2012)

Frontline (3 Seasons)

Harriet (2019)

He Even Has Your Eyes (2016)

The Highway Rat (2017)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

JFK: The Making of a President (2017)

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

Laatu (2018)

Loev (2015)

Maverick (1994)

Maximum Risk (1996)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

Mission: Impossible 3 (2006)

Monthly Girl’ Nozaki Kun (1 Season)

Mostly Sunny (2016)

Set It Off (1996)

Top Gun (1986)

Whatever It Takes (2000)

Yes Man (2008)

2 New Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on May 2nd, 2022:

Boys Over Flowers (1 Season)

Iris (1 Season)

2 New Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on May 3rd, 2022:

Let the Bullets Fly (2010)

One Day: Justice Delivered (2019)

3 New Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on May 4th, 2022:

The Good Doctor (3 Seasons)

Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo (2018)

StartUp (2018)

Which movies and TV shows are you going to miss most on Netflix Australia? Let us know in the comments below!