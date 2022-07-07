movies and tv shows leaving netflix canada in august 2022

It’s already been a busy Summer on Netflix Canada, and while we’ve lots of new additions this also means we’ve been saying goodbye to some of your favorite movies and TV shows on Netflix Canada in August 2022.

In case you missed it, we’ve also been keeping track of all of the movies and tv shows leaving Netflix Canada in July 2022.

There’s a long list of movies leaving Netflix Canada in August 2022. Some great dramas and fun comedies such as Knights Tale, 50 First Dates, and American Reunion will be leaving on the 1st of the month.

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on August 1st, 2022:

2 States (2014)

47 Roniin (2013)

50 First Dates (2004)

The 6th Day (2000)

7 Khoon Maaf (2011)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

American Reunion (2012)

Baaghi (2016)

Bad Grandpa. 5 (2014)

The Blind Christ (2016)

The Blue Umbrella (2005)

Body of Lies (2008)

Captive State (2019)

Children of God (1994)

Chillar Party (2011)

Chocolat (2000)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Fashion (2008)

Fathers and Guns (2009)

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Fired Up (2009)

Fitoor (2016)

Fiza (2000)

The Girl in the Bathtub (2018)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967)

Guzaarish (2010)

Haider (2014)

Highway (2014)

Hinterland (3 Seasons)

I Hate Luv Storys (2010)

In the Cut (2003)

Interview with a Serial Killer (2008)

Jackass 2.5 (2007)

Jackass 3.5: The Explicit Movie (2011)

Jackass: The Movie (2002)

Johnny English Reborn (2011)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Laurence Anyways (2012)

Lavell Crawford: Can a Brother some Love? (2011)

Lawless (2012)

Looper (2012)

The Losers (2010)

Ma (2019)

Mad Families (2017)

Main aurr Mrs Khanna (2009)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Menace 2 Society (1993)

Mohenjo Daro (2016)

My Life (1993)

The Negotiator (1998)

One Day (2011)

F2 (2007)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

PK (2014)

Raajneeti (2010)

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Real Crime: Diamond Geezers (2008)

Red Dragon (2002)

Rogue Warfare: The Hunt (2019)

Rowdy Rathore (2012)

Roxy Hunter and the Secret of the Shaman (2008)

Safe (2012)

The Scorpion King (2002)

The Smurfs (2011)

Snowpiercer (2013)

Superman Returns (2006)

Tamasha (2015)

Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya (2012)

Time and Tide (2000)

Underdog Kids (2015)

United 93 (2006)

Untraceable (2008)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on August 2nd, 2022:

Almost Love (2020)

Cocaine (2005)

Edge of the Universe (2008)

Fartsa (2015)

The Founder (2016)

La Esclava Blanca (2016)

Locust (2014)

Natural Born Monsters (2015)

Obsession: Dark Desires (2015)

Parks and Recreation (7 Seasons)

World’s Oddest Animal Couples US (1 Season)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on August 4th, 2022:

Cocaine Coast (1 Season) N

Which of your favorite movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix Canada in August 2022.