movies and tv shows leaving netflix canada in july 2022

We have an exciting summer to look forward to on Netflix Canada, but this also means we’ll be saying goodbye to some of your favorite movies and TV shows on Netflix Canada in July 2022.

In case you missed it, we’ve also kept track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in June 2022.

There are plenty of exciting and beloved movies leaving Netflix Canada on July 1st, 2022. Just some of the films subscribers will be saying goodbye to are; Shrek, Shrek 2, Hot Fuzz, Beetlejuice, Madagascar, John Wick 3, Back to the Future, and MCU’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on July 1st, 2022:

10 jours en or (2012)

84 Charing Cross Road (1986)

A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004)

Adrift (2018)

Amrapali (1966)

Anthony Kaun Hai? (2006)

Arena (2011)

Back to the Future (1985)

Battleship (2012)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Between (2016)

Billy Madison (1995)

Bo Burnham: what. (2013)

Casino (1995)

Chappie (2015)

Contratiempo (2016)

Deewana Main Deewana (2013)

District 9 (2009)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

The Fall of the American Empire (2018)

Glee (6 Seasons)

Gone Are the Days (2018)

Goosebumps (2015)

The Grand Seduction (2013)

Harriet (2019)

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008)

Hondros (2017)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

I Am Kalam (2010)

I’ll See You in My Dreams (2015)

The Interpreter (2005)

Isle of the Dead (2016)

The Jackal (1997)

Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me (2012)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Jumanji (1995)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Katt Williams: Kattacalypse (2012)

La Bamba (1987)

Lake Placid vs. Anaconda (2015)

Lal Patthar (1971)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Last Christmas (2019)

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Liar’s Dice (2013)

Life (1999)

The Little Vampire (2017)

Madagascar (2005)

Manhattan Murder Mystery (1993)

Moms’ Night Out (2014)

Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Namastey London (2007)

The Net (1995)

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)

Never Back Down 3 (2016)

Non-Stop (2014)

Out of Sight (1998)

Outbreak (1995)

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Predestination (2014)

Professor (1962)

Profile (2018)

Random Hearts (1999)

Redemption (2019)

Seraphim Falls (2007)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Sommore: Chandelier Status (2013)

Soul Robbers (2015)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Desert Dreams (2002)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011)

The Stolen (2016)

Surf’s Up: Wave Mania (2017)

The Tenth Man (2016)

They Live (1988)

Think Like a Man Too (2014)

Tower Heist (2011)

Tum Milo Toh Sahi (2010)

Waterworld (1995)

What We Started (2017)

Yaar Gaddar (1994)

Zip And Zap And The Captains Island (2016)

Zoo (2018)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on July 2nd, 2022:

21 Again (1 Season)

Animal Mechanicals (1 Season)

Big Trick Energy (1 Season)

Hatchimals | Adventures in Hatchtopia (2 Seasons)

Mike Tyson Mysteries (4 Seasons)

P. King Duckling (1 Season)

Record of Grancrest (1 Season)

Single Wives Club (1 Season)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on July 3rd, 2022:

The Informer (2019)

The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later (2019)

Riaad Moosa: Life Begins (2018)

Sugar Rush (2019)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on July 4th, 2022:

Cristina (2016)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on July 5th, 2022:

Only (2019)

Summerland (2020)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on July 7th, 2022:

The Fosters (5 Seasons)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on July 8th, 2022:

Diamond Lover (1 Season)

Which of your favorite movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave in July 2022? Let us know in the comments below!