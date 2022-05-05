Netflix Canada will see plenty of subscribers’ favorite movies and TV shows leave the library in June 2022.

In case you missed it, we’ve also kept track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in May 2022.

Only two of the Fast and Furious franchise have been listed to leave Netflix Canada in June, but we could see more announced in the coming weeks. Some other big movies will be leaving Netflix such as Schindler’s List, Spartacus, and Good Will Hunting.

Please Note: This is not the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in June 2022. More titles will be announced throughout May and June.

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on June 1st, 2022:

21 & Over (2013)

A Perfect Ending (2012)

A.X.L. (2018)

Aashik Awara (1993)

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House (2017)

Air Force One (1997)

Amelia: A Tale of Two Sisters (2017)

And Then Came Lola (2009)

Bad Blood (2 Seasons)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same (2012)

Blood Brother (2018)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Captains Courageous (1996)

Coraline (2009)

Cowboy Bebop: The Movie (2002)

D.E.B.S. (2004)

Departures (2019)

Dream/Killer (2015)

First Knight (1995)

Funny Girl (1968)

Gangster’s Paradise: Jerusalema (2008)

Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)

Glory (1989)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Hitch (2005)

Home (2015)

Homefront (2013)

The House Bunny (2008)

How to Stage a Coup (2017)

3 Smoking Barrels (2017)

Impractical Jokers: The Movie (2020)

Jackie: A Tale of Two Sisters (2017)

Lens (2015)

The Looney, Looney, Looney Bugs Bunny Movie (1981)

Love Actually (2003)

Material (2012)

Maya Memsaab (1992)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

The Mitfords: A Tale of Two Sisters (2017)

Mosquita y Mari (2012)

The Mustang (2019)

Notting Hill (1999)

Oculus (2013)

Oh Darling Yeh Hai India (1995)

Outcast (2014)

Pedal the World (2015)

Prince (1969)

Qila (1998)

The Remaining (2014)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Rock On!! (2009)

Say I Do (2004)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Smoke & Mirrors (2016)

Spartacus (1960)

Superheroes (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2018)

Trolls (2016)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on June 2nd, 2022:

Dinosaur King (2 Seasons)

Full House (8 Seasons)

Los Últimos de Filipinas (2016)

March Comes in Like a Lion (2017)

Megalobox (1 Season)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on June 3rd, 2022:

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

