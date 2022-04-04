April has just arrived, but we can already look forward to the month of May, which will be another busy month for the Netflix Canada library. Below, we’ll be keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in May 2022.

There are some heavy hitters leaving Netflix Canada in May 2022, which includes a handful of Academy Award-winning movies such as Forrest Gump, Gandhi, and Scent of Woman. The start of the month will also see the departure of the Bourne movies, along with Martin Scorsese’s criminally underrated thriller Shutter Island.

40 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on May 1st, 2022

3 Ninjas: Kick Back (1994)

A YELLOW BIRD (2016)

Against All Odds (1984)

Angel ‘N’ Devil (1 Season)

Big Daddy (1999)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Darc (2018)

Dark Skies (2013)

Dope (2015)

Dore and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

The Fifth Element (1997)

Fire in the Blood (2012)

Friends with Money (2006)

Gandhi (1982)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

He Even Has Your Eyes (2016)

I Am Divine (2013)

JFK: The Making of a President (2017)

John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky (2018)

K.O. One Re-act (1 Season)

K.O.3an Guo (1 Season)

KO One Return (1 Season)

Laatu (2018)

The Legend of Hercules (2014)

Loev (2015)

Mostly Sunny (2016)

My Awkward Sexual Adventure (2012)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

No Surrender (2018)

On the Basis of Sex (2018)

The Outsiders (1 Season)

Resident Evil: Damnation (2012)

Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008)

Rex (2017)

Space Jam (1996)

Undisputed 2: Last Man Standing (2006)

12 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on May 2nd, 2022

Clueless (1995)

Crocodile Dundee (1986)

Crocodile Dundee 2 (1988)

Daddy’s Home (2015)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Four Brothers (2005)

The Left-Hand Side of the Fridge (2000)

Minority Report (2002)

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun (1 Season)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Norbit (2007)

Shutter Island (2010)

10 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on May 3rd, 2022

Boys Over Flowers (2009)

Colony (3 Seasons)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Iris (1 Season)

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978)

Scent of a Woman (1992)

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Tank (1984)

Twins (1988)

Uncle Buck (1989)

1 TV Show Leaving Netflix Canada on May 4th, 2022

iZombie (5 Seasons)

