Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia in August 2020

There’s lots to look forward to on Netflix Australia in August, but that also means we’ll be saying goodbye to some of your favorite movies & tv series.
If you’re looking for the latest arrivals on Netflix Australia, you can find the August list here.
One of the biggest losses in August is the British teen-drama series Skins. All seven seasons are scheduled to leave Netflix in multiple regions around the world.
Please Note: We’re still waiting on the full list of movies and tv series scheduled to leave, but we’ll continue to update the list below when we find out more.
Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on August 1st, 2020:
- Skins (7 Seasons)
Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on August 2nd, 2020:
- Bleed for This (2016)
Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on August 3rd, 2020:
- A Star Is Born (2018)
- Dino Hunt (2016)
- Jago: A Life Underwater (2015)
- Paranormal Survivor (2016)
Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on August 4th, 2020:
- Khubsoorat (1980)
Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on August 14th, 2020:
- Buddha (2013)
- Classic Legends (2012)
Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on August 16th, 2020:
- 49 Days (Season 1)
- Young Pal (Season 1)
Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on August 19th, 2020:
- Lie to Me (Season 1)
Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on August 21st, 2020:
- Rooftop Prince (1 Season)
- Secret Garden (1 Season)
