Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia in December 2020

Only one month to go and 2020 is officially over! One thing that won’t be changing is the removal and addition of multiple titles on the Netflix Australia library. Sadly, we’ll be keeping track of all of the movies and TV series scheduled to leave Netflix Australia throughout December 2020.

If you’re looking forward to what’s coming to Netflix Australia in December, you can find our ongoing preview.

Netflix will face one of its largest losses of the year with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Not only will the series be leaving the Australian library, but the remaining regions on Netflix too. There’s also the large loss of the Mission Impossible movies, but thankfully some of the most recent films of the franchise are still available in the library.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on December 1st, 2020

A.D. Kingdom and Empire (1 Season)

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (2008)

Bhouri (2017)

Bobby Robson: More Than a Manager (2018)

Clean Break (1 Season)

The Covenant (2006)

Diana: In Her Own Words (2017)

Dream Boat (2017)

Eh Janam Tumhare Lekhe (2015)

Event Horizon (1997)

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story (2017)

Ghost (1990)

Harry & Bunnie (1 Season)

Hisss (2010)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

The Legend of 420 (2017)

Life in the Doghouse (2018)

Little Singham aur Kaal ka Mahajaal (2018)

Lovesick (2017)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Natural Selection (2015)

Norbit (2007)

Oddbods [Episodes Removed]

Playing for Time (1980)

The Poetist (1 Season)

Prague (2013)

The Ring (2002)

Sardaar ji (2015)

Stir Crazy (1980)

Super Wings [Episodes Removed]

Tellur Aliens (2016)

Tezz (2012)

This Is the End (2013)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on December 4th, 2020

King of Thieves (2018)

Yes or No (2010)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on December 5th, 2020

Vs. (2018)

Winchester (2018)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on December 6th, 2020

The Secret (2006)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on December 7th, 2020

The Dancer (2011)

Delhi Belly (2011)

Dhobi Ghat (2010)

The Gathering (2003)

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Peepli Live (2010)

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on December 8th, 2020

Risen (2016)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on December 14th, 2020

Emogenius (1 Season)

Iditoest (1 Season)

Minute to Win It (1 Season)

Shitsel (2 Seasons)

Winsanity (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on December 15th, 2020

Bad Education (3 Seasons)

Chasing Monsters (1 Season

Reggie Yates’ Extreme (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on December 18th, 2020

Pee-wee’s Playhouse (5 Seasons)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on December 25th, 2020

The Greatest Love (1 Season)

Kill Me Heal Me (1 Season)

Shopaholic Louis (1 Season)

Six Flying Dragons (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on December 30th, 2020

Conan Without Borders (1 Season)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (6 Seasons)

