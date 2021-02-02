Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia in February 2021

February is here and with it comes a large removal of content from the Netflix Australia library. We’ll be keeping track of all of your favorite movies and TV series scheduled to leave Netflix Australia throughout February 2021.

One of the largest losses felt by Netflix libraries across the world is the removal of the ever-popular Power Rangers franchise. For years subscribers have had access to decades worth of Power Ranger content, but with the start of February, sadly, nearly every single season of Power Rangers has been removed.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on February 1st, 2021

3 From Hell (2019)

Among Family (2017)

Annabelle Hooper and The Ghosts of Nantucket (2016)

Baby Driver (2017)

Behzat C (1 Season)

Big Bad Beetleborgs (2 Seasons)

Defendant (1 Season)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Going for Gold (2018)

Goodfellas (1990)

Have You Seen the Listers? (2017)

Heal (2017)

The House Bunny (2008)

Imagine That (2009)

It Takes Two (1995)

La Última Fiesta (2016)

Leo & Tig (1 Season)

Little Fockers (2010)

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Maroon (2016)

Masha’s Spooky Stories (1 Season)

Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers (1 Season)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (3 Seasons)

Mortified Nation (2013)

My Life My Story (1 Season)

My Travel Buddy (2017)

National Parks Adventure (2016)

Nerve (2016)

Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation (1 Season)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Norm of the North (2016)

Pablo Escobar, el patron del mal (1 Season)

Patriots Day (2016)

Power Rangers Dino Charge (1 Season)

Power Rangers Dino Super Charge (1 Season)

Power Rangers Dino Thunder (1 Season)

Power Rangers in Space (1 Season)

Power Rangers Jungle Fury (1 Season)

Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue (1 Season)

Power Rangers Lost Galaxy (1 Season)

Power Rangers Mystic Force (1 Season)

Power Rangers Ninja Steel (1 Season)

Power Rangers Ninja Storm (1 Season)

Power Rangers Operation Overdrive (1 Season)

Power Rangers RPM (1 Season)

Power Rangers S.P.D. (1 Season)

Power Rangers Samurai (1 Season)

Power Rangers Super Megaforce (1 Season)

Power Rangers Super Samurai (1 Season)

Power Rangers Zeo (1 Season)

Power Rangers Megaforce (1 Season)

Room (2015)

The Roommate (2011)

Shutter Island (2010)

Sinatra: All or Nothing at All (1 Season)

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011)

Sully (2016)

Takers (2010)

Total Drama (2 Seasons)

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

V.R. Troopers (2 Seasons)

Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death (2008)

Wallace and Gromit: A Close Shave (1995)

Wallace and Gromit: A Grand Day Out (1989)

Wallace and Gromit: The Wrong Trousers (1993)

White Chamber (2018)

You’re Everything To Me (2016)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on February 2nd, 2021

Diary of a Night Watchman (1 Season)

The Rebel (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on February 3rd, 2021

French Dirty (2015)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on February 4th, 2021

OCTB (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on February 5th, 2021

Kajaki: The True Story (2014)

Nina (2016)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on February 6th, 2021

Maiden (2019)

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on February 7th, 2021

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Fast Five (2011)

Furious 7 (2015)

Swiped (2018)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on February 8th, 2021

Tienstin Mystic (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on February 9th, 2021

Cunning Single Lady (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on February 11th, 2021

Burning Ice (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on February 13th, 2021

The Mortified Guide (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on February 14th, 2021

Age of Glory (1 Season)

Exclusive Edition (1 Season)

Glowing Embers (1 Season)

The Iron Lady (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on February 15th, 2021

Beethoven Virus (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on February 16th, 2021

Brave Miss World (1 Season)

Kon Kon Kon (2014)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on February 19th, 2021

Falsa Identidad (2018)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on February 21st, 2021

The Kindness Diaries (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on February 22nd, 2021

The King 2 Hearts (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on February 23rd, 2021

The Emperor Owner of the Mask (1 Season)

Hospital Ship (1 Season)

The Scholar Who Walks the Night (1 Season)

Timeline (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on February 24th, 2021

Sin senos sí hay paraíso (3 Seasons)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on February 25th, 2021

The Moon Embracing the Sun (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on February 26th, 2021

2 Weeks (1 Season)

Angry Mom (1 Season)

Kangchi, The Beginning (1 Season)

Lucky Romance (1 Season)

Money Flower (1 Season)

Tale of Arang (1 Season)

Two Cops (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on February 28th, 2021

Servant of the People (1 Season)

