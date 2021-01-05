Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia in January 2021

Happy New Year! While we hope everyone has had a great start to the New Year, sadly, we do have to continue reporting on all of the movies & TV series scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in January 2021.

As Marty McFly would say, it’s going to be a “heavy” month of removals for Netflix Australia in January. There’s a whole heap of popular movies scheduled to leave including, two of the movies from the Back to the Future Trilogy.

Also scheduled to leave at the end of the month is the huge removal of the Power Rangers franchise from Netflix. The popular children’s tokusatsu franchise has been available to stream for many years on Netflix and will be a huge loss for the children’s library.

Please Note: This is not the full list of movies and TV series scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in January 2021. We’ll learn more about what is leaving throughout the month.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on January 1st, 2021

21 (2008)

3 Idiots (2009)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

A Good Wife (1 Season)

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)

An Innocent Mistake (1 Season)

Apaharan (2005)

Babe (1995)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part 2 (1989)

Billy Madison (1995)

Blue Thunder (1983)

Bluffmaster! (2005)

The Break-Up (2006)

The Calling (1 Season)

Case Closed (1 Season)

Center Stage (2000)

Christmas Survival (2018)

The Cured (2017)

Darna Mana Hai (2003)

Deep Impact (1998)

Dominion Creek (1 Season)

Doomsday Preppers (1 Season)

Drugs, Inc. (1 Season)

Ek Hasina Thi (2004)

Ex-Boyfriend (1 Season)

Fall Girls (2019)

Ferrari Ki Sawaari (2012)

The Firm (1993)

Forensic Files (6 Collections)

Gangaajal (2003)

Gladiator (2000)

Gossip Girl (6 Seasons)

Grand Hotel (3 Seasons)

Grease (1978)

The Green Hornet (2011)

Happy 300 Days (1 Season)

Heartthrob (2017)

Highway Thru Hell (1 Season)

How High (2001)

I’m in Love with a Church Girl (2013)

In Between (1 Season)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Jora 10 Numbaria (2017)

Julius Jr. (1 Season)

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain (2011)

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny (2010)

The Last Airbender (2010)

Lemony Snicket’s: A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

London Has Fallen (2016)

Maacher Jhol (2017)

Mac & Devin Go to High School (2012)

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Made of Honour (2008)

The New World (1 Season)

Olympus Has Fallen (2013)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Prince William (1 Season)

Reggie Yate’s Extreme (1 Season)

Reincarnated (2012)

Robin Hoor (2010)

Safe House (2012)

Shia Wa Se (Season 1)

Super Dark Times (2017)

Towies (Season 1)

Wazir (2016)

What Is Love? (Season 1)

Who’s the One (Season 1)

The World’s End (2013)

Wrecked (2011)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on January 4th, 2021

3 Heroines (2016)

5 Cowak Jagoan (2017)

Chaotic Love Poems (2016)

Love You… Love You Not (2015)

Soekarno (2013)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on January 5th, 2021

Rustom (2016)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on January 6th, 2021

Pahuna (2018)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on January 8th, 2021

Speed Is My Need (2019)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on January 16th, 2021

The Guardian (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on January 20th, 2021

Fireplace for Your Home (2010)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on January 22nd, 2021

I Do, I Do (2012)

One More Happy Ending (2016)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on January 23rd, 2021

Pride and Prejudice (2014)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on January 26th, 2021

Radiant Office (1 Season)

Shadow of Truth (2016)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on January 26th, 2021

Inside the Mossad (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on January 31st, 2021

Behzat Ç (1 Season)

Big Bad Beetleborgs (1 Season)

Defendant (1 Season)

Leo & Tig (1 Season)

Masha’s Spooky Stories (2012)

Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers (1 Season)

My Life My Story (1 Season)

Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation (1 Season)

Pablo Escobar, el patron del mal (1 Season)

Power Rangers Dino Charge (1 Season)

Power Rangers Dino Super Charge (1 Season)

Power Rangers Dino Thunder (1 Season)

Power Rangers in Space (1 Season)

Power Rangers Jungle Fury (1 Season)

Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue (1 Season)

Power Rangers Lost Galaxy (1 Season)

Power Rangers Mystic Force (1 Season)

Power Rangers Ninja Storm (1 Season)

Power Rangers Operation Overdrive (1 Season)

Power Rangers RPM (1 Season)

Power Rangers S.P.D. (1 Season)

Power Rangers Samurai (1 Season)

Power Rangers Super Megaforce (1 Season)

Power Rangers Super Samurai (1 Season)

Power Rangers Time Force (1 Season)

Power Rangers Turbo (1 Season)

Power Rangers Wild Force (1 Season)

Power Rangers Zeo (1 Season)

Power Rangers: Megaforce (1 Season)

Sinatra: All or Nothing at All (1 Season)

Total Drama (1 Season)

V.R. Troopers (1 Season)

Which of your favorite movies and TV series are you going to miss most on Netflix Australia in January 2021? Let us know in the comments below!