Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia in July 2020

Almost 7 months into the year and we’ve seen the arrival of many great and exciting Originals and other licensed content on Netflix Australia. Sadly, this does also mean we have to say goodbye to some of our favorites, so we’ll be keeping track of all the movies and tv series scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in July 2020.

There’s a large selection of titles leaving Netflix Australia on July 1st, in particular, we’ll be saying goodbye to the Jurassic Park Trilogy, amongst others. This isn’t the full number of movies and tv series leaving Netflix Australia, and we’ll continue to update throughout the rest of June and into July.

N = Netflix Original

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia: July 1st, 2020

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion (2016)

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

Badalte Rishton Ki Dalstaan (1 Season)

Bob the Builder (1 Season)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Criminal Justice (2 Seasons)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008)

Here Alone (2016)

Ho Mann Jahan (2015)

Hotel for Dogs (2009)

The Incident (2014)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park 3 (2001)

Katy Perry: Part of Me (2012)

Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi (1 Season)

King Jack (2015)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Loving Annabelle (2006)

Magic of Houdini (2014)

Maharakshak: Aryan (1 Season)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Miniforce (1 Season)

Momo Salon (1 Season)

Next of Kin (1989)

NOVA: Black Hole Apocalypse (2018)

NOVA: Death Dice to Saturn (2017)

NOVA: Decoding the Weather Machine (2018)

NOVA: First Face of America (2018)

NOVA: Holocaust Escape Tunnel (2017)

NOVA: Poisoned Water (2017)

NOVA: Prediction by the Numbers (2018)

NOVA: Secrets of the Shining Knight (2017)

NOVA: Thai Cave Rescue (2018)

NOVA: Ultimate Mars Challange (2012)

Operation Proposal (1 Season)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Players (2012)

Practical Magic (1998)

Razia Sultan (1 Season)

The Redeemed and the Dominant: Fittest on Earth (2017)

Satrangi (1 Season)

Sensitive Skin (1 Season)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Standoff (2015)

Stasis (2017)

Step Brothers (2008)

Tomorrow When the War Began (1 Season)

War (2013)

The Wiggles: Nursery Rhymes 2 (2018)

Wrong No. (2015)

X: Past is Present (2015)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia: July 2nd, 2020

Bridal Mask (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia: July 6th, 2020

Dark Net (2017)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia: July 8th, 2020

NSU German History X (1 Season) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia: July 12th, 2020

Beautiful Gong Shim (1 Season)

Doctors (1 Season)

Gonul (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia: July 15th, 2020

Agent Raghav (1 Season)

Bh Se Bhade (1 Season)

Bhaage Re Mann (1 Season)

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain (1 Season)

Don’t Dare to Dream (1 Season)

Gangs of Hassepur (1 Season)

Maharakshak Devi (1 Season)

Remember (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia: July 16th, 2020

Big (1 Season)

Hi! School – Love On (1 Season)

Moorim School (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia: July 19th, 2020

The Originals (5 Seasons)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia: July 20th, 2020

The Most Beautiful Hands of Delhi (1 Season)

Suspicious Partner (1 Season)

