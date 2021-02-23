Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia in March 2021

As always, when a new month arrives a whole heap of new movies and TV series arrive for subscribers to enjoy, but this also means we have to say goodbye to some of our favorites. Here are the movies and TV series scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in March 2021.

In case you missed it, we’ve also kept track of all of the titles that left Netflix Australia in February 2021.

Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight is one of the first of many movies leaving the Australian library in March. Amongst others, all five seasons of Arrested Development are scheduled to leave, which is a huge loss for the Australian subscribers.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on March 1st, 2021

2 Alone in Paris (2008)

A Perfect Ending (2012)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Bachelor Girls (2016)

Balu Mahi (2017)

Collateral Beauty (2016)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Dudley Do-Right (1999)

Women At War 1939-1945 (2015)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Flowers (2014)

Focus (2015)

From Time to Time (2009)

Hancock (2008)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

Into the Wild (2007)

Jackass 3 (2010)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)

Jackass: Number Two: Uncut (2006)

Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape (2018)

Kaakan (2015)

Kalki (2017)

Kanika (2017)

Kill Hitler! The Luck of the Devil (2015)

LA 92 (2017)

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1999)

Mary, Queen of Scots (2018)

Mean Girls (2018)

Mean Girls 2 (2011)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games (2015)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Retribution (2015)

Samarppanam (2017)

Servant of the People (2015)

Shuddi (2017)

Solo (2017)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Tarif de nuit (2015)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

The Hateful Eight (2015)

The Silence (2015)

Tope: The Bait (2016)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

World War Z (2013)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on March 15th, 2021

Arrested Development (5 Seasons)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on March 18th, 2021

Forget Me Not (1 Season)

The Adjusters (2 Seasons)

The Beat (1 Season)

Timeless Season (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on March 20th, 2021

A Touch of Green (1 Season)

Days We Stared at the Sun (2 Seasons)

Wake Up (2 Seasons)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on March 22nd, 2021

Day and Night (1 Season)

H20: Just Add Water (3 Seasons)

