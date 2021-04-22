Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia in May 2021

April has flown by, and with the next month just around the corner, we’ve now learned of the many movies & tv series we’ll sadly have to say goodbye to in May 2021.

We’re also keeping track of everything coming to Netflix Australia in May 2021.

We’ve also made sure to log all of the movies and TV series leaving Netflix Australia in April 2021.

There’s a hefty number of scheduled titles that will be leaving in May, but arguably one of the biggest losses will be the removal of the incredible South Korean horror Train to Busan.

Please note: This is not the full list of movies and TV series leaving Netflix Australia in May 2021, more departures will be announced throughout the coming weeks.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on May 1st, 2021:

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

A Score to Settle (2019)

A.M.I. (2019)

After Earth (2013)

Aliad JJ, la celebridad del mal (2017)

Armed Response (2017)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Dominion Creek (1 Season)

Dot 2 Dot (2014)

Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Fast Five (2011)

Fast & Furious 7 (2015)

Gloria Bell (2019)

Gurgaon (2017)

Hombanna (2017)

Jason Can’t Cook (1 Season)

Jason’s Market Trails (1 Season)

Jewel’s Catch One (2016)

Kingdom (3 Seasons)

Lego DC: Batman: Family Matters (2019)

Love Ni Bhavai (2017)

Mars (2 Seasons)

Mid90s (2018)

Missing Link (2019)

Monster Family (2017)

Nibunan (2017)

Osmosis Jones (2001)

Palm Trees in the Snow (2015)

Pride (2014)

Primal Fear (1996)

Roberto Saviano: Writing Under Police Protection (2016)

Scooby-Doo! and the Curse of the 13th Ghost (2018)

Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ (1 Season)

The Carter Effect (2017)

The Catcher Was a Spy (2018)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (3 Seasons)

Then Came You (2019)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Two Graves (2018)

Waiting (2015)

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on May 2nd, 2021:

Hamza’s Suitcase (2017)

Interchange (2016)

Japanese Style Originator (1 Season)

Prospect (2018)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on May 3rd, 2021:

No Estoy Loca (2018)

She Did That (2019)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on May 6th, 2021:

City of God: 10 Years Later (2013)

Prince Jai Aur Dumdaar Viru (1 Season)

The Lovers (2017)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on May 8th, 2021:

Horrible Histories (2 Seasons)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on May 9th, 2021:

Antar: Son of Shadad (2017)

Lion’s Heart (2013)

Regatta (2015)

Tattah (2013)

The Bulbul’s Nest (2013)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on May 10th, 2021:

Bheemayan (2018)

Bittoo Boss (2012)

Chhota Bheem Aur Kaala Yodha (2018)

Chhota Bheem Ka Romani Adventure (2018)

Chhota Bheem Ka Troll Se Takkar (2018)

The Apostate (2015)

What They Had (2018)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on May 11th, 2021:

The Beginning of Life: The Series (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on May 12th, 2021:

Greta (2018)

Ha Unlimited (2016)

Love Is Blind (2019)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on May 13th, 2021:

Leo the Lion (2013)

Nobody’s Fool (2018)

Scandal in Sorrento (1955)

The Sign of Venus (1955)

Trick or Treaters (2007)

Underdogs (2013)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on May 14th, 2021:

Train to Busan (2016)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on May 15th, 2021:

7 Din Mohabbat In (2018)

Aadu 2 (2017)

Amityville: The Awakening (2017)

Attacking the Devil: Harold Evans and the Last Nazi War Crime (2014)

Cake (2018)

Chalay Thay Saath (2017)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Inside Man (2006)

Learning Time with Timmy (2018)

Monster Math Squad (2012)

Overdrive (2017)

Trumbo (2015)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on May 16th, 2021:

Follow Me

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on May 19th, 2021:

My Contracted Husband Mr.Oh (1 Season)

The Magic School Bus (3 Seasons)

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on May 20th, 2021:

The Gunman (2015)

The House with a Clock in Its Walls (2018)

