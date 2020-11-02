Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia in November 2020

November is here, and while there are plenty of new movies and TV series to be excited for this month, we sadly, have to say goodbye to plenty of them too. Here are the movies & TV series scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in November 2020.

We’re also keeping track of all of the latest movies and TV series coming to Netflix Australia throughout November 2020.

We’ve seen a significant number of movies and tv series leave Netflix, and arguably one of the biggest losses this month is The Last Samurai. Other large losses are The Italian Job (2003) and 6 collections of Jeopardy!.

Please Note: This is not the full list of titles leaving Netflix Australia, we can expect to see more in the coming weeks and throughout November.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on November 1st, 2020

28 Days (2000)

6-5=2 (2014)

A Wednesday (2008)

Apache Warrior (2017)

Autumn Dreams (2015)

Beiimaan Love (2016)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Footloose (2011)

Friday the 13th (2009)

The Furchester Hotel (1 Season)

Golden Time (2013)

Highway to Heaven (5 Seasons)

The Italian Job (2003)

Kacche Dhaagey (2016)

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015)

The Last Samurai (2003)

Le train d’Hitler – Le bete d’acier (2017)

Moor (2015)

One Heart: The AR Rahman Concert Film (2017)

Punjab 1984 (2014)

Raja Hindustani (1996)

Rivaaz (2011)

Romeo Ranjha (2014)

Roots (2016)

Rumble in Hong Kong (1973)

Stink! (2015)

Swept Away (2002)

Sylvanian Families (1 Season)

Sylvanian Families: A Town of Dreams (2017)

Sylvanian Families: The Treasure of Sylvania Village (2017)

The Tigers of Scotland (2017)

Tomorrow, When The War Began (2010)

Undercover Grandpa (2016)

Waarrior Savitri (2016)

Yaara O Doldaara (2011)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on November 3rd, 2020

Finding Your Feet (2017)

Just the Way You Are (2015)

Love By Chance (2016)

Que Pena tu Serie (2015)

Williams (2017)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on November 5th, 2020

Nobel (1 Season) N

Yes or No 2 (2012)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on November 6th, 2020

Trotsky (2017)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on November 9th, 2020

London Spy (2015)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on November 10th, 2020

The Apartment (1 Season)

Fit for Fashion (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on November 11th, 2020

Shining Inheritance (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on November 14th, 2020

Brown Nation (1 Season)

Chuck Chicken (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on November 17th, 2020

Cheapest Weddings (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on November 20th, 2020

Tree With Deep Roots (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on November 22nd, 2020

Temperature of Love (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on November 23rd, 2020

Judge vs. Judge (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on November 27th, 2020

Jeopardy! (6 Collections)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on November 27th, 2020

A.D. Kingdom and Empire (2015)

Clean Break (2015)

Harry & Bunnie (1 Season)

Meteor Garden (1 Season) N

The Poetist (1 Season)

Which movies and TV series will you be sad to see leave Netflix Australia in November 2020. Let us know in the comments below!