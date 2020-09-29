Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia in October 2020

We’re head into a new month, and sadly that means we know of the next round of movies and tv series that are scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in October 2020.

We’re also keeping track of all of the latest movies and TV series coming to Netflix Australia throughout October 2020.

One of the biggest losses in October is the popular horror A Quiet Place. Along with Bird Box, the movie made up for the sudden rise in popularity of sensory horror. Arguably with Halloween soon upon us, losing any horror titles during this month has the absolute worst timing.

There’s also a whole heap of popular K-Dramas leaving Netflix Australia in October 2022.

Please Note: This is not the full list of titles leaving Netflix Australia, we can expect to see more in the coming weeks and throughout October.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on October 1st, 2020

Bruno and Boots: Go Jump in the Pool (2016)

Bruno and Boots: The Wizzle War (2017)

Bruno and Boots: This Can’t Be Happening at MacDonald Hall (2017)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on October 3rd, 2020

A Quiet Place (2018)

All the Money in the World (2017)

The Lucky One (2012)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on October 4th, 2020

BlacKkKlansman (2018)

Cahaya Dari Timur Beta Maluku (2014)

Emma’ (2016)

Filosofi Kopi: The Movie (2015)

First Reformed (2017)

Garuda Di Dadaku (2009)

Jackpot (2015)

The Jungle School (2013)

Playing Hard (2018)

The Rainbow Troops (2008)

Surat Dari Praha (2016)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on October 6th, 2020

Frequency (2016)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on October 10th, 2020

Abnormal Summit (1 Season)

Chef & My Fridge (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on October 14th, 2020

49 Days (1 Season)

Beautiful Gong Shim (1 Season)

Devlok with Devdutt Pattanaik (1 Season)

Doctors (1 Season)

Don’t Dare to Dream (1 Season)

Dr. Romantic (1 Season)

Guerra De Idolos (1 Season)

Lie to Me (1 Season)

My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (1 Season)

Remember (1 Season)

Rooftop Prince (1 Season)

The Royal Gambler (1 Season)

Secret Garden (1 Season)

Suspicious Partner (1 Season)

Yong Pal (1 Season)

You Are Not Beautiful (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on October 18th, 2020

Distorted (1 Season)

The Girl Who Sees Scents (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on October 20th, 2020

You’re All Surrounded (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on October 25th, 2020

Pinocchio (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on October 27th, 2020

I Hear Your Voice (1 Season)

Which of your favorite movies and tv series will you be sad to see leave Netflix Australia in October 2020? Let us know in the comments below!