Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia in September 2020

There’s a wide selection of titles coming to Netflix Australia in September, but this also means we’ll be saying goodbye to plenty of movies & TV series throughout the month too.

We’re also keeping track of all of the latest movies and TV series coming to Netflix Australia throughout September 2020.

There’s a large selection of movies and TV series leaving Netflix Australia on the 1st of September.

Please Note: This isn’t the full list of titles leaving Netflix Australia in September 2020. Further titles will be added to the list throughout the coming weeks.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on September 1st, 2020

Backstage (Season 1)

Barnyard (2006)

Beak & Brain Genius Birds From Down Under (2013)

Beary Tales (2013)

Blue Streak (1999)

Chandani: The Daughter of the Elephant Whisperer (2010)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Colossal (2016)

Concrete Football (2016)

Daddy’s Home (2015)

Empresses in the Palace (2011)

Fear Files… Har Mod Pe. Darr (Season 1)

Gabru: Hip Hop Revolution (2018)

Ghost Town (2008)

Holy Hell (2016)

Hostages (2016)

Incorruptible (2015)

Islands of the Future (2014)

Jack Reacher (2012)

Jhansi Ki Rani (2009)

Julie &. Julia (2009)

Lorai: Play to Live (2015)

Million Pound Motors (2015)

Mini Wolf (Season 1)

Morning Glory (2010)

Priest (2011)

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya (2014)

Rab Se Sohna Isshq (2012)

School of Rock (2003)

Skin Wars (Season 1)

Star Trek Into the Darkness (2013)

Team America: World Police (2004)

Terrifier (2017)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The Changeover (2017)

The Core (2003)

The Dictator (2012)

The Golden Years with Javed Ashkar (2016)

The Irish Mob (2008)

The Perfect Day (2018)

The Road to Calvary (2017)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Who the F**K Is That Guy? (2017)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on September 2nd, 2020

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow (2008)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on September 15th, 2020

Cold Case Files (Season 1)

Queens vs. Kings (Season 1)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on September 22nd, 2020

The Fall (3 Seasons)

