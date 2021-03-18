Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada in April 2021

April is fast approaching, and with it, we will see a large number of your favorite movies and TV series leave the Netflix Canada library. Here are the movies and TV series leaving Netflix Canada in April 2021.

Compared to what we’re expecting, the current list of departures is relatively small. The end of March and the start of April is often the busiest time of year for new arrivals and departing titles. One of the biggest losses we’ll see in April is the removal of a few popular anime series, such as the Devil is a Part-Timer.

Please Note: This is not the full list of movies and TV series leaving Netflix Canada in April 2021. Throughout, March and April more departures will be announced.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on April 1st, 2021

A Man Called God (1 Season)

Cain and Abel (1 Season)

The Devil Is a Part-Timer (1 Season)

JingKids (1 Season)

Midnight Misadventures With Mallika Dua (1 Season)

Ouran High School Host Club (1 Season)

Skin Wars (3 Seasons)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on April 10th, 2021

Earth to Luna! (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on April 13th, 2021

Club Friday To Be Continued – My Beautiful Tomboy (1 Season)

O-Negative, Love Can’t Be Designed (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on April 14th, 2021

Yo-Kai Watch (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on April 15th, 2021

Daniel Tiger’s Neighbourhood (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on April 16th, 2021

Footprints in the Sand (1 Season)

Le Femme (1 Season)

The Liar (1 Season)

