It’s that time again as we prepare you for all of the movies and TV series leaving Netflix Canada in August 2020.

We’re also keeping track of all the new arrivals coming to Netflix Canada in August.

Some heavy hitters will be leaving in August 2020, including the Indiana Jones franchise and The Godfather trilogy.

Please Note: We don’t have the complete list of movies & tv series leaving Netflix Canada in August 2020, but we’ll ensure to update it throughout the month.

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on August 1st, 2020

100% Hotter

2 States (2014)

7 Khoon Maaf (2011)

Anarkali of Aarah (2017)

APEX: The Story of the Hypercar (2016)

Baaghi (2016)

Black Heart (2014)

Breach (2007)

Bruno (2009)

Catch and Release (2006)

Changeling (2008)

Chillar Party (2011)

Cop and a Half: New Recruit (2017)

Dead Silence (2007)

Duplicity (2009)

Fashion (2008)

Fitoor (2016)

Fiza (2000)

Flight (2012)

Flock of Four (2018)

Frost/Nixon (2008)

Guzaarish (2010)

Haider (2014)

Highway (2014)

Hitler’s Olympics (2016)

Hogie the Globehopper (Season 1)

How to Win the US Presidency (2016)

I Hate Luv Storys (2010)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Last Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Jean of the Joneses (2016)

Joker (2012)

Justice League Dark (2017)

Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006)

Let’s Go to Prison (2006)

Mahabharat (2013)

Main aurr Mrs. Khanna (2009)

Mohenjo Daro (2016)

Munich (2005)

P Se PM Tak (2015)

Paddington 2 (2018)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Pixels (2015)

PK (2014)

Prime (2005)

Raajneeti (2010)

Ramayan (2012)

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Red Sparrow (2018)

Return to the Blue Lagoon (1991)

Riding in Cars with Boys (2001)

Rowdy Rathore (2012)

Running Out of Time (2018)

Sairat (2016)

Sanctum (2011)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Stealth (2005)

Tamasha (2015)

Tres Maar Khan (2010)

Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya (2012)

Thank You (2011)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Big Hit (1998)

The Black Dahlia (2006)

The Blue Umbrella (2005)

The Bomb (2016)

The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather: Part 2 (1974)

The Godfather: Part 3 (1990)

The Mummy (2017)

The Skeleton Key (2005)

Top Spin (2014)

Traffic (2000)

Training Day (2001)

United 93 (2006)

Vroomiz (Season 1)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

Yours, Mine and Ours (2005)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on August 2nd, 2020

Skins (7 Seasons)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on August 4th, 2020

Devil’s Gate (2017)

Paranormal Survivor (2 Seasons)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on August 13th, 2020

Splash and Bubbles (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on August 15th, 2020

Buddha (2013)

Classic Legends (2012)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on August 25th, 2020

Nashville (6 Seasons)

Which of your favorite titles will you be sad to see leave Netflix Canada in August 2020? Let us know in the comments below!