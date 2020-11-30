Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada in December 2020

Eleven months down, and only one to go, December will see some of the biggest changes to the Netflix Canada library. Subscribers will be saying goodbye to some excellent movies & tv series on Netflix Canada in December 2020.

It’s not all doom and gloom, as there’s still plenty to look forward to on Netflix Canada in December 2020.

It’s a Universal exodus on Netflix Canada in December with the removal of the two Jurassic Park movies, and seven films from the Fast & Furious franchise. There’s also a whole heap of classic movies we know Canadian subscribers will be incredibly sad to see leave Netflix in December.

Please Note: This is not the full list of movies and TV series scheduled to leave Netflix UK in December 2020. More titles will be announced throughout December.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on December 1st, 2020

A River Runs Through It (1992)

American Made (2017)

Antz (1998)

Beethoven (1992)

Bhouri (2017)

Black Snake Moan (2006)

Bobby Robson: More Than a Manager (2018)

The Bronx Bull (2016)

Cape Fear (1991)

Clean Break (1 Season)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Diana: In Her Own Words (2017)

Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)

Dream Boat (2017)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Eh Janam Tumhare Lekhe (2015)

Feral (2017)

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story (2017)

The Glass House (2001)

Heaven Is for Real (2014)

Hisss (2010)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Killing Season (2013)

The Legend of 420 (2017)

Let the Sunshine In (2017)

Life in the Doghouse (2018)

Little Singham aur Kaal ka Mahajaal (2018)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

The Lost World Jurassic Park (1997)

Natural Selection (2015)

Playing for Time (1980)

The Poetist (2017)

Prague (2013)

The Quake (2018)

The Road to El Dorado (2000)

Sardarr Ji (2015)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Shoplifters (2018)

Snatch (2000)

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)

Stripes (1981)

Tellur Aliens (2016)

Tezz (2012)

Trespass (2011)

U-571 (2000)

Underworld (2003)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on December 2nd, 2020

Borderline (2017)

Looney Tunes: Rabbit’s Run (2016)

Pacific Heat (1 Season) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on December 3rd, 2020

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

Accepted (2006)

Billy Madison (1995)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

Contraband (2012)

Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Fast Five (20110

Furious 7 (2015)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Silencer (2018)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on December 4th, 2020

The Guilty (2018)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on December 5th, 2020

Dolphin Kick (2019)

Vs. (2018)

Yes or No (2010)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on December 9th, 2020

Four Seasons in Havana (1 Season) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on December 15th, 2020

Bad Education (3 Seasons)

Emogenius (1 Season)

Idiotest (1 Season)

Minute to Win It (1 Season)

Reggie Yates’ Extreme (1 Season)

Shitsel (2 Seasons)

Winsanity (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on December 18th, 2020

Pee-wee’s Playhouse (1990)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on December 27th, 2020

Towies (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on December 31st, 2020

Fresh Prince of Bel Air (6 Seasons)

Which of your favorite movies and TV series will you be sad to see leave Netflix Canada in December 2020? Let us know in the comments below!