Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada in February 2021

Netflix Canada has already seen some tough removals from the library in January 2021, and the removals keep on coming as we’ll be keeping track of all of the movies and TV series scheduled to leave Netflix Canada in February 2021.

Power Rangers has been one of the most popular TV series for children to binge on Netflix Canada and across the world. Sadly, the majority of the franchise has been scheduled to leave Netflix all around the world in February 2021. Other big removals planned for February is the popular anime series Fairy Tail, and the tremendously popular first season of the anime, Attack on Titan.

Please Note: This is not the full list of scheduled movies and TV series leaving Netflix Canada. More removals will be announced throughout January and February 2021.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on February 1st, 2021

Attack on Titan (1 Season)

Behzat Ç (1 Season)

Big Bad Beetleborgs (2 Seasons)

Fairy Tail (1 Season)

Leo & Tig (1 Season)

Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers (1 Season)

My Life My Story (1 Season)

Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation (1 Season)

Pablo Escobar, el patron del mal (1 Season)

Power Rangers Dino Charge (1 Season)

Power Rangers Dino Super Change (1 Season)

Power Rangers Dino Thunder (1 Season)

Power Rangers in Space (1 Season)

Power Rangers Jungle Fury (1 Season)

Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue (1 Season)

Power Rangers Lost Galaxy (1 Season)

Power Rangers Mystic Force (1 Season)

Power Rangers Ninja Storm (1 Season)

Power Rangers Operation Overdrive (1 Season)

Power Rangers RPM (1 Season)

Power Rangers S.P.D. (1 Season)

Power Rangers Samurai (1 Season)

Power Rangers Super Megaforce (1 Season)

Power Rangers Super Samurai (1 Season)

Power Rangers Time Force (1 Season)

Power Rangers Turbo (1 Season)

Power Rangers Wildforce (1 Season)

Power Rangers Zeo (1 Season)

