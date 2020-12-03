2020 is almost over and while we can begin to look forward to what’s coming to Netflix Canada in 2021, this also means we’ll still be keeping track of everything leaving too. Here are the movies and TV series scheduled to leave Netflix Canada in January 2021.

In case you missed it, we’ve also been keeping track of all of the movies and TV series leaving Netflix Canada in December 2020.

Despite being listed as a Netflix Original, once again Knights of Sidonia has been listed to leave Netflix. The anime series has long been in anticipation of a third season but after years of waiting it’s looking increasingly less likely, it will happen. One of the largest losses for January will also be the removal of all 6 seasons of Gossip Girl, and three seasons of Shameless UK.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada in January 2021

A Good Wife (1 Season)

An Innocent Mistake (1 Season)

Case Closed (1 Collection)

Doomsday Preppers (1 Season)

Drugs, Inc. (1 Season)

Ex-Boyfriend (1 Season)

Forensic Files (9 Collections)

Gossip Girl (6 Seasons)

Grand Hotel (3 Seasons)

Happy 300 Days (1 Season)

In Between (1 Season)

Knights of Sidonia (2 Seasons) N

LEGO Friends (5 Season)

LEGO Friends Girl on a Mission (1 Season)

The Principal (1 Season)

Reckoning (1 Season)

Save Our Shelter (1 Season)

Shameless (3 Seasons)

What Is Love (1 Season)

Who’s the One (1 Season)

Which movies and TV series will you be sad to see leave Netflix Canada in January 2021? Let us know in the comments below!