Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada in July 2020

There’s a great month of new additions coming to Netflix Canada this July, but as many of you will know by now, this also means we’ll also be saying goodbye to plenty of your favorites. We’re keeping track of all of the movies and TV series that are scheduled to leave Netflix Canada in July 2020.

We’ll be continuing to update the list below, as and when we learn more. Remember to come back on a regular basis so you don’t miss any of your favorite movies and tv series that are scheduled to leave.

N = Netflix Original

There are some heavy hitters leaving Netflix Canada this month, in particular, the library is losing all of the Indiana Jones, and Godfather movies on July 31st. Of least you’ll have all of July to catch up on some truly great films.

Movies and TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada: July 1st, 2020

A Quiet Place (2018)

Badalte Rishton Ki Dalstaan (1 Season)

El Barco (3 Seasons)

Khelto Hai Zindago Aankh Micholi (1 Season)

Maharakshak: Aryan (1 Season)

Miniforce (1 Season)

Momo Salon (1 Season)

Operation Proposal (1 Season)

Razia Sultan (1 Season)

Satrangi (1 Season)

Movies and TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada: July 7th, 2020

NSU German History X (1 Season) N

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Movies and TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada: July 12th, 2020

Gonul (1 Season)

Movies and TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada: July 15th, 2020

Agent Raghav (1 Season)

Bh Se Bhade (1 Season)

Bhaage Re Mann (1 Season)

Gangs of Hassepur (1 Season)

Maharakshak Devi (1 Season)

Movies and TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada: July 20th, 2020

The Most Beautiful Hands of Delhi (1 Season)

Movies and TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada: July 28th, 2020

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather: Part II (1974)

The Godfather: Part III (1990)

Which of your favorite movies and tv series will you be sad to see leave Netflix Australia? Let us know in the comments below!