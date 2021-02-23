Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada in March 2021

Canadian subscribers can look forward to an excellent March on Netflix, but this also means we’ll have to say goodbye to many favorites from the library. Here are the movies and TV series scheduled to leave Netflix Canada in March 2021.

In case you missed it, we’ve also kept track of all of the movies and TV series that left Netflix Canada in February 2021.

One of the largest movies announced to leave Netflix is Mel Gibson’s Braveheart. Comic-book fans will also be missing out as Christopher Nolan’s climatic end to the Batman trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises, will also be leaving Netflix Canada.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on March 1st, 2021

2 Alone in Paris (2008)

A Perfect Ending (2012)

An Interview with God (2018)

Bachelor Girls (2016)

Balu Mahi (2017)

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell (2020)

Beyond the Lights (2014)

Braveheart (1995)

Burden of Truth (2020)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Dog Days (2018)

Down a Dark Hall (2018)

Dragon’s Den (4 Seasons)

Eighth Grade (2018)

Women At War 1939-1945 (2015)

Four Brothers (2005)

Ghost in the Shell (2017)

The Golden Compass (2007)

Hush (1996)

Imagine That (2009)

Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape (2018)

Kaakan (2015)

Kalki (2017)

Kanika (2017)

Kill Hitler! The Luck of the Devil (2015)

Killer Elite (2011)

LA 92 (2017)

Moneyball (2011)

My Little Pony Equestrian Girls: Friendship Games (2015)

Phantom Thread (2017)

Pick of the Litter (2018)

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017)

Samarppanam (2017)

Servant of the People (2015)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Shuddi (2017)

Solo (2017)

Stratton (2017)

Tarif de nuit (2015)

Thank You for Your Service (2017)

The Back-Up Plan (2010)

The Christmas Project (2016)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

The Guild (2013)

The Natural (1984)

The Silence (2015)

The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure (1998)

Tope: The Bait (2016)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on March 4th, 2021

Rectify (4 Seasons)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on March 15th, 2021

Oscar’s Oasis (2011)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on March 17th, 2021

Deep Undercover Collection (3 Seasons)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on March 18th, 2021

Forget Me Not (1 Season)

The Adjusters (1 Season)

The Beat (1 Season)

Timeless Season (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on March 21st, 2021

Days We Stared at the Sun (2 Seasons)

Minority Report (1 Season)

Wake Up (2 Seasons)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on March 22nd, 2021

Limitless (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on March 23rd, 2021

Day and Night (1 Season)

Which movies and TV series will you be sad to see leave Netflix Canada in March 2021?