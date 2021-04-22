Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada in May 2021

May is only a short time away, which means we’re bound for another selection of your favorite movies and TV series leave the Netflix Canada library. Here are the movies and

In case you missed it, we’ve also kept track of all of the movies and tv series leaving Netflix Canada in April 2021.

We’re also keeping track of everything coming to Netflix Canada in May 2021.

Compared to April we aren’t expecting as many losses from the Canada library in May. Although, we have already learned of a few blockbuster favorites that Canadian subscribers will sadly have to say goodbye to soon. Arguably, the largest loss for Netflix Canada in May will be the removal of Aquaman.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on May 1st, 2021

12 Rounds 3: Lockdown (2015)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

A.M.I. (2019)

Barely Lethal (2015)

Club Friday The Series 6 (9 Seasons)

Euphoria (2018)

Fifty Shades Freed (2018)

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2012)

Gurgaon (2017)

Hombanna (2017)

Jewel’s Catch One (2016)

Kiss The Series (1 Season)

LOL (2012)

Love Ni Bhavai (2017)

Phil (2019)

Police Academy (1984)

Roberto Saviano: Writing Under Police Protection (2016)

Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World (2018)

Stephanie (2017)

Team America: World Police (2004)

The Carter Effect (2017)

The Family Fang (2015)

The New Adventures of Pippin Longstocking (1988)

The Sisterhood of Travelling Pants 2 (2008)

The Women (2008)

Thoroughbreds (2017)

Two Graves (2018)

U-Prince Series

Ugly Duckling (2015)

Waiting (2015)

Widows (2018)

Wildlife (2018)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on May 2nd, 2021

Dominion Creek (1 Season)

Hamza’s Suitcase (2017)

Japanese Style Originator (1 Season)

Kingdom (3 Seasons)

Prospect (2018)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on May 3rd, 2021

It’s Fine (2012)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on May 4th, 2021

Blackhat (2015)

Dracula Untold (2014)

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Identify Thief (2013)

In the Lake of the Woods (1996)

King Kong (2005)

Like Arrows (2018)

Mallrats (1995)

No Estoy Loca (2018)

She Did That (2019)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Secret of My Success (1987)

Unbroken (2014)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on May 5th, 2021

Aquaman (2018)

The Runner (2015)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on May 7th, 2021

City of God: 10 Years Later (2013)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on May 8th, 2021

Blue Iguana (2018)

Mid90s (2018)

Prince Jai Aur Dumdaar Viru (2017)

The Chosen Ones (2015)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on May 9th, 2021

Antar: Son of Shadad (2017)

Bittoo Boss (2012)

Lion’s Heart (2013)

Regatta (2015)

Tattah (2013)

The Bulbul’s Nest (2013)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on May 10th, 2021

Aloha (2015)

Bheemayan (2018)

Chhota Bheem Aur Kaala Yodha (2018)

Chhota Bheem Ka Romani Adventure (2018)

Chhota Bheem Ka Troll Se Takkar (2018)

The Apostate (2015)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on May 11th, 2021

JT LeRoy (2018)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on May 12th, 2021

Ha Unlimited (2016)

Love Is Blind (2019)

The Beginning of Life: The Series (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on May 13th, 2021

Scandal in Sorrento (1955)

The Sign of Venus (1955)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on May 14th, 2021

Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am? (2019)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on May 15th, 2021

7 Din Mohabbat In (2018)

Aadu 2 (2017)

All the Devil’s Men (2018)

Attacking the Devil: Harold Evans and the Last Nazi War Crime (2014)

Cake (2018)

Chaley Thay Saath (2017)

Paw Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue (2019)

The Fanatic (2019)

The Super (2017)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on May 16th, 2021

Follow Me (2017)

Learning Time with Timmy (2018)

Monster Math Squad (2012)

Sherlock (4 Seasons)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on May 17th, 2021

Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)

The Little Prince (2015)

The Mule (2018)

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast (2014)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on May 20th, 2021

The Magic School Bus (4 Seasons)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on May 21st, 2021

Money Monster (2016)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

