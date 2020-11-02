Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada in November 2020

It’s been a great year for new additions on Netflix Canada, but it has equally been a tough time for some of your favorite movies and TV series leaving. That trend continues into the new month as we take a look at all of the movies & TV series scheduled to leave Netflix Canada in November 2020.

There’s also been plenty of exciting new additions to Netflix Canada in November, and we’ll continue to keep track of all of the latest arrivals.

At the start of the month, we saw the removal of over 60 movies and TV series on Netflix Canada. Some of those included were the removal of Back to the Future, Parts 1 and 2, along with Deadpool 2 and Spider-Man 3.

Please Note: This is not the full list of titles leaving Netflix Canada, we can expect to see more in the coming weeks and throughout November.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on November 1st, 2020

6-5=2 (2014)

A Wednesday (2008)

Apache Warrior (2017)

Autumn Dreams (2015)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part 2 (1989)

Balto (1995)

Beiimaan Love (2016)

Bird on a Wire (1990)

Birth of the Dragon (2017)

The Covenant (2006)

Dance With Me (1998)

Dante’s Peak (1997)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Dirty 30 (2016)

End of Watch (2012)

Film Worker (2017)

Golden Time (2013)

Half Past Dead (2002)

Head On (1998)

Highway to Heaven (5 Seasons0

The Interpreter (2005)

The Interview (1998)

Kacche Dhaagey (2016)

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015)

The Last Days of Chez Nous (1992)

Lawrence of Arabia: Restored Version (1962)

Le train d’Hitler – La bête d’acier (2017)

Maximum Risk (1996)

Moor (2015)

Non-Stop (2014)

Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003)

One Heart: The AR Rahman Concert (2017)

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Punjab 1984 (2014)

R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour (2 Seasons)

Raja Hindustani (1996)

Rivaaz (2011)

Robin Hood: The Rebellion (2018)

Romeo Ranjha (2014)

Roots (2016)

Rumble in Hong Kong (1973)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Status Update (2018)

Stink! (2015)

Sylvanian Families (1 Season)

Sylvanian Families: A Town of Dreams (2017)

Sylvanian Families: The Treasure of Sylvania Village (2017)

Texas Chainsaw (2013)

The Tigers of Scotland (2017)

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995)

Total Drama (2 Seasons)

Tremors (1990)

Turbo (2013)

Una (2016)

Unbroken: Path to Redemption (2018)

Waarior Savitri (2016)

Winter of Our Dreams (1981)

Yaara O Dildaara (2011)

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on November 3rd, 2020

Julius Jr. (2015)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on November 4th, 2020

Love By Chance (2016)

Que Pena tu Series (2015)

Williams (2017)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on November 5th, 2020

Death House (2017)

Giants of Africa (2016)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on November 6th, 2020

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

Ali G Indahouse (2002)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

Captains Courageous (1996)

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)

Fighting (2009)

Here and Now (2018)

Love Actually (2003)

Nobel (1 Season) N

Scent of a Woman (1992)

Smokin’ Aces (2006)

Yes or No 2 (2012)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on November 7th, 2020

Trotsky (2017)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on November 8th, 2020

Brooklyn’s Finest (2009)

Hope Springs Eternal (2018)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on November 11th, 2020

The Apartment (1 Season)

Fir for Fashion (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on November 15th, 2020

Brown Nation (1 Season)

Chuck Chicken (1 Season)

Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States (2013)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on November 28th, 2020

Jeopardy! (6 Volumes)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on November 30th, 2020

Meteor Garden (1 Season) N

Which of your favorite movies and TV series will you be sad to see leave Netflix Canada in November 2020? Let us know in the comments below!