Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada in October 2020

Its that time of year for Netflix where we see an exodus of titles from the Canada library. Subscribers will be saying goodbye to a large selection of movies and tv series in October 2020.

We also kept track of all of the movies and tv series that left Netflix Canada in September 2020.

There is a huge number of titles leaving Netflix Canada at the start of August. Amongst some of the great movies leaving, such as Se7en and Dawn of the Dead, Canadian subscribers will also have to say goodbye to the series Wynonna Earp. Many had hoped we’d see more seasons of Wynonna Earp on Netflix but sadly this isn’t the case.

Please Note: This is not the full list of titles leaving Netflix Canada, we can expect to see more in the coming weeks and throughout October.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on October 1st, 2020

21 Grams (2003)

300 Miles to Heaven (1989)

A Year of the Quiet Son (1984)

Aashayein (2010)

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000)

Alpha and Omega 2: A Howliday Adventure (2013)

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman (2000)

Basic (2003)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Blanche Gardin: I talk to myself (2017)

Burnistoun (2 Seasons)

Casper (1995)

The Cave (2005)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Chewin’ The Fat (1 Season)

The Cruise (1970)

Daphne & Velma (2018)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Death Race (2008)

DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar (2005)

Dune (1984)

Empire (2002)

Escape from the “Liberty” Cinema (1990)

Europa Report (2013)

Evolution (2001)

Far From Heaven (2002)

Fishtail (2015)

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000)

For Richer or Poorer (1997)

Frances Ha (2012)

Frequency (2016)

From Duck Till Dawn (1996)

Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet (2013)

Girls Trip (2017)

Gosford Park (2001)

Hotel Pacific (1975)

Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006)

Ice Guardians (2016)

Jackie Brown (1997)

Jealousy and medicine (1973)

Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie (2002)

K (Season 1)

Kajraare (2010)

Karzzzz (2008)

Katt Williams: Live (2006)

Limmy’s Show! (2012)

The lynx (1982)

Medium (1985)

The Musketeer (2001)

National Security (2003)

Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan: Demon Captial (Season 1)

Patiala House (2011)

The President’s Barber (2004)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Ready (2011)

Seven (1995)

Shark Tale (2004)

Shark Tank (Season 3)

The Skulls (2000)

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

The spiral (1978)

Spy Game (2001)

Sunrise in Heaven (2019)

Swami Baba Ramdev: The Untold Story (2018)

The Swan Princess (1994)

Total Frat Movie (2016)

The Trust (2015)

Twins (1988)

Undercover Brother (2002)

The Watcher (2000)

Weather Forecast (1983)

Westerplatte Resists (1967)

Wrong Side Raju (2016)

Wynonna Earp (2 Seasons)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on October 2nd, 2020

Breaking Habits (2019)

Bruno and Boots: Go Jump in the Pool (2016)

Bruno and Boots: The Wizzle War (2017)

Bruno and Boots: This Can’t Be Happening at Macdonald Hall! (2017)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on October 3rd, 2020

Cult of Chucky (2017)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on October 4th, 2020

Cezanne et Moi (2016)

District 9 (2009)

Nine Lives (2016)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on October 5th, 2020

Playing Hard (2018)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on October 10th, 2020

Abnormal Summit (1 Season)

Chef & My Fridge (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on October 13th, 2020

A.D. Kingdom and Empire (2015)

The Bible (2013)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on October 14th, 2020

Russell Peters vs. the World (2013)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Canada on October 15th, 2020

Devlok with Devdutt Pattanaik (2017)

Harry & Bunnie (2017)

Which of your favorite movies & tv series will you be sad to see leave Netflix Canada?