Movies & TV Series Scheduled to Leave Netflix Australia in April 2021

April is typically one of the busiest times of year for Netflix, and we’re expecting to see many titles from the Netflix Australia library to be leaving in April 2021.

We’re also keeping track of all of the latest additions to Netflix Australia in April 2021.

Please Note: This is not the full list of titles leaving Netflix Australia in April 2021. More departures will be announced throughout April.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on April 1st, 2021

A Man Called God (1 Season)

Cain and Abel (1 Season)

JingleKids (1 Season)

Midnight Misadventures With Mallika Dua (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on April 4th, 2021

Jack Taylor (2016)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on April 10th, 2021

Earth to Luna (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on April 12th, 2021

Club Friday to Be Continued – My Beautiful Tomboy (1 Season)

O-Negative, Love Can’t Be Designed (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on April 14th, 2021

Yo-Kai Watch (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on April 16th, 2021

Four Seasons in Havana (1 Season) N

The Liar (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on April 17th, 2021

Footprints in the Sand (1 Season)

La Femme (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on April 18th, 2021

Jeopardy! (2 Collections)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Australia on April 20th, 2021

Club Friday To Be Continued – Friend & Enemy (1 Season)

Club Friday To Be Continued – The Promise (1 Season)

