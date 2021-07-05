July has only just arrived, and although August is still weeks away we’ve already gained some insight into the movies & TV shows leaving Netflix Australia in August 2021.

We’ve also kept track of all of the movies & TV Shows that left Netflix Australia in August 2021.

Netflix Australia shares many of the same movies & TV shows that will be leaving Netflix all across the globe in August. One of the unique titles leaving Netflix Australia in August 2021 is the Snowpiercer movie.

Please Note: This is not the full list of movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in August 2021. More titles will be announced to be leaving throughout July and August.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on August 1st, 2021:

15 Minutes (2001)

A Russell Peters Christmas (2011)

Are We Done Yet? (2018)

Autumn’s Concerto (2009)

The Beginning and End of the Universe (2016)

Black ’47 (2018)

Casino Tycoon (1992)

Chinese Odyessy Part 1 (1995)

Chinese Odyssey Paer 2 (1995)

Cop Watchers (2016)

Doubles Cause Troubles (1989)

Eagle Eye (2008)

Election (2005)

Election 2 (2006)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Empire of the Tsars (2016)

Everyday Miracles (1 Season)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

Hero (1997)

History of Joy (2017)

Infernal Affairs (2004)

Infernal Affairs (2003)

Infernal Affairs 2 (2003)

Infernal Affairs 3 (2003)

Initial d (2005)

Just One of the Guys (1985)

Justice, My Foot! (1992)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

Kaaliyan (2017)

Khaani (2018)

Kuppivala (2017)

Lechmi (2017)

Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen (2010)

Little Dragon Maiden (1983)

Love Cuisine (1 Season)

Love In A Puff (2010)

Love in the Buff (2012)

Mad World (2016)

Melle (2017)

Minnaminugu the Firefly (2017)

Miss Rose (2015)

Mythily Veendum Varunnu (2017)

North Country (2005)

Now and Then (1995)

Office Girls (2011)

Operation Ouch! (1 Season)

Oru Visheshapetta Biryani (1 Season)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (1 Season)

Piercing (2018)

The Prince Who Turns into a Frog (2005)

Project X (2012)

Queen of No Marriage (2009)

Rango (2011)

Rangreza (2017)

Regal Academy (1 Season)

Rock Star (2001)

Roll Red Roll (2018)

Rover Dangerfield (1991)

Snowpiercer (2013)

Sudani from Nigeria (2018)

Talladega Nights: The Ballet of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Ten Years (2015)

Three Generations (2015)

The Truth About Alcohol (2016)

Two Fathers (2013)

Up in the Air (2009)

Weeds on Fire (2016)

The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death (2014)

The Women Who Kill Lions (2016)

You’re My Deestiny (2008)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on August 2nd, 2021:

Forever Chape (2018)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on August 3rd, 2021:

Marching Orders (1 Season) N

What movies & TV shows are you going to miss most on Netflix Australia in August 2021? Let us know in the comments below!