Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia in December 2021

The past couple of months have been very busy for departures on Netflix Australia, and December will be no different. With over 70 titles scheduled to leave within the first few days of the month, it looks like it’s going to be another busy month for subscribers. Below, we’ll be keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in December 2021.

In case you’ve missed it, we’ve also been keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in November 2021.

There are plenty of movies and a handful of TV shows leaving Netflix Australia on the 1st of December. One of the biggest movies scheduled to leave is Tim Burton’s epic superhero sequel, Batman Returns.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on December 1st, 2021

1000 Rupee Note (2014)

A Grand Night In: The Story of Aardman (2015)

A Man Apart (2003)

Across Grace Alley (2013)

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House (2017)

The Age of Innocence (1993)

Asu Mare 2 (2015)

Batman Returns (1992)

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

The Big Trip (2019)

The Bleeder (2016)

Bleeding Steel (2017)

Brad’s Status (2017)

Break Up 100 (2014)

Breath (2018)

Bromance (1 Season)

Chal Bhaag (2014)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Dhia Sofea (2015)

Disobediance (2017)

Enough (2002)

Faraar (2015)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Fracture (2007)

The Glass Castle (2017)

Gringo (2018)

Haunted House (1 Season)

He is Psychometric (1 Season)

Interrogation (2015)

The Legend of Secret Pass (2010)

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Line Walker (2016)

The Little Mermaid (2018)

Love is Not Blind (1 Season)

Love Off the Cuff (1 Season)

Marnies World (2018)

Menace 2 Society (1993)

New York Minute (2004)

Nightfall (2012)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Ocean Heaven (2010)

Oldboy (2013)

Padamu Aku Bersujud (2015)

The Queen’s Corgi (2019)

Refresh Man (1 Season)

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert (1979)

River Runs Red (2018)

Roll With Me (2017)

Set Off (2008)

Shaft (1971)

She Remembers, He Forgets (2015)

Shelby American (2019)

Song to Song (2017)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Step Brothers (2008)

Superbad (2007)

Tales From The Dark Part 1 (2013)

Tales From The Dark Part 2 (2013)

Up In The Wind (2013)

The Violin Player (2016)

Wandering Stars (2019)

The Water Diviner (2014)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

The Wedding Year (2019)

The Whistleblower (2019)

Why Me? (2015)

Wind Blast (2010)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on December 2nd, 2021

Den of Thieves (2018)

Elvis & Nixon (2016)

Off Camera (2015)

Temple (2017)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on December 4th, 2021

Lost & Found Music Studios (2016)

Quimbo’sQuest (2019)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on December 5th, 2021

In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on December 6th, 2021

Bob’s Broken Sleigh (2015)

No Game No Life: Zero (2017)

Shadow (2018)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on December 8th, 2021

The Cuba Libre Story (1 Season) N

