Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia in February 2022

February is already shaping up to be another busy month for Netflix Australia which will see a large selection of movies and TV shows depart from the library.

We’re also keeping track of all the movies & TV shows leaving Netflix Australia in January 2022.

A large loss for the Netflix Australia library, and for many other libraries around the world will see the removal of all seven seasons of Parks and Recreation. We’ve already seen the removal of some major American shows in January 2022, such as New Girl and How I Met Your Mother, so the removal of Parks and Recreation is another giant loss.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on February 1st, 2022

14 Minutes from Earth (2016)

Come and Hug Me (1 Season)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Dilwale (2015)

Elf (2003)

Extraordinary You (1 Season)

Fifty Shades of Black (2016)

Five Feet Apart (2019)

Gardeners of Eden (2014)

The Great Race (1965)

Happy New Year (2014)

Haramkhor (2015)

Heroes Wanted (2016)

Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)

Hunter Killer (2018)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (1 Season)

Jawbreaker (1999)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitsu (2019)

Manhattan Murder Mystery (1993)

Manusangada (2017)

The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996)

Monster House (2006)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge (2020)

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (5 Seasons)

My Secret, Terrius (1 Season)

The Neverending Story 2: The Next Chapter (1989)

No Game, No Life (1 Season)

No Good Deed (2014)

Parks and Recreation (7 Seasons)

Passion, Panache, Pep (2020)

Philomena (2013)

Ransom (1996)

The Reconquest (2016)

Salt (2010)

Second Act (2018)

The Secret Garden (1993)

Secret of the Nile (2016)

Shopkins (1 Season)

Spartacus (4 Seasons)

Superman: Red Son (2020)

Tempted (2018)

Together For Eternity (1999)

Transformers Prime (1 Season)

Transformers: Rescue Bots (1 Season)

Transformers: Robots in Disguise (1 Season)

Truckbhar Swapna (2018)

White Chicks (2004)

Zapped (2014)

