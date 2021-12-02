Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia in January 2022

It’s going to be one incredibly busy start to 2022 on Netflix Australia with over 60 movies and TV shows already confirmed to be leaving the library. Below we’ll be keeping track of every single movie and TV shows leaving Netflix Australia in January 2022.

We’re also keeping track of all the movies & TV shows leaving Netflix Australia in December 2021.

Just like many other regions of the world, Netflix Australia will be losing all five seasons of Prison Break, and all seven seasons of New Girl. There’s also a handful of great movies leaving the library such as Kung Fu Panda 3, The Departed, and Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Last Ark, which we know subscribers will be sad to see leave Netflix.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on January 1st, 2021

The 10 Sins (1 Season)

The Adventures of Chuck & Friends (1 Season)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Autohead (2016)

Backdraft (1991)

The Break (2 Seasons)

The Change-Up (2011)

Christmas Break-In (2019)

The Confrontation (2018)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

The Departed (2006)

Disappearance (2018)

The Eagle of El-Se’eed (1 Season)

The Experiment (2010)

February 9th (2018)

Fullmetal Alchemist (1 Season)

Garfield Gets Real (2007)

Garfield’s Fun Fest (2008)

Good Burger (1997)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Homeland (8 Seasons)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

Identity Thief (2013)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Last Ark (1981)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

Labyrinth (1986)

The Land Before Time XXII: The Great Day of the Flyers (2006)

The Land Before Time: The Wisdom of Friends (2007)

The Land of Hypocrisy (1 Season)

Lego Jurassic World: Secret Exhibit (2018)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled! (2015)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes: Black Panther (2018)

Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu (2019)

Lego: Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload (2013)

Littlest Pet Shop: A World of Our Own (2 Seasons)

Madagascar (2005)

Mia and Me (1 Season)

Mister Maker (1 Season)

More to Say (2018)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Forgotten Friends (2018)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship (2018)

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic: Best Gift Ever (2018)

My Pride (1 Season)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Nang Nak (1999)

Natascha Kampusch: The Whole Story (2010)

New Girl (7 Seasons)

Odd Squad (2 Seasons)

Oddbods (1 Season)

Pacific Rim (2013)

Prison Break (5 Seasons)

S.W.A.T. Firefight (2011)

Sanctum (2011)

Santa Girl (2019)

Save Me (1 Season)

Scoob (2020)

Snow White & The Huntsman (2012)

Tong: Memories (2016)

Totally Spies (1 Season)

Tower Heist (2011)

Transformers Prime (1 Season)

Transformers: Rescue Bots (1 Season)

Transformers: Robots in Disguise (1 Season)

Turbo (2013)

The Vampire Diaries (8 Seasons)

Vexed (2 Seasons)

Young Justice (2 Seasons)

Which of your favorite movies and TV Shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix Australia in January 2022? Let us know in the comments below!