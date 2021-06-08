Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia in July 2021

July is going to be a very month for Netflix Australia, both for new arrivals, but especially for the scheduled list of movies TV shows leaving in July 2021.

We’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows currently scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in June 2021.

There are almost 90 movies and TV shows currently scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in July. From The Bourne movies to M. Night Shyamalan’s Split, there’s many titles subscribers will be sad to see leave. Arguably the best movie currently scheduled to leave is the Academy Award winning feature Green Book.

Please Note: This is not the full list of movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in July 2021. More titles will be announced to be leaving throughout June and July.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on July 1st, 2021

12 Monkeys (1995)

A Complicated Story (2013)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

The Accountant of Auschwitz (2018)

Angamaly Diaries (2017)

Are You Human (1 Season)

Battleship (2012)

Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (1 Season)

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Cappucino (2017)

Casper (1995)

Cast Away (2000)

Cherry Returns (2016)

Chicken Kokkachi (2017)

The Code (2011)

Daffedar (2017)

Descandants of the Sun (2016)

Dracula Untold (2014)

Dream Big: Engineering Our World (2017)

Easy A (2010)

Boundless (2013)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Everybody’s Fine (2016)

The Feels (2018)

Fight for My Way (2017)

Finding Mr. Right (2013)

The Flintstones (1994)

Flowering Heart (1 Season)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Gemini (2018)

Golden Shoes (2015)

Good Manager (1 Season)

Green Book (2018)

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008)

Hit the Top (1 Season)

The Holiday (2006)

The House (2017)

The International (2009)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Kaviyude Osyath. (2017)

Land of the Lost (2009)

The Legend of Michael Mishra (2016)

Little Singham Bandarpur Mein (2019)

Ma Chu Ka (2017)

Melvin Goes to Dinner (2003)

Men in Black 2 (2002)

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)

My Golden Life (2017)

Ouija (2014)

Our Shining Days (2017)

Paathi (2017)

Pareeth Pandaari (2017)

Paulettante Veedu (2016)

The Posterist (2016)

Queen for Seven Days (2017)

Racetime! (2020)

Radio Romance (1 Season)

Road to Yesterday (2015)

Sarvopari Palakkaran (2017)

School 2017 (1 Season)

Split (2016)

Spy Game (2001)

Step Up (2006)

Stone Age (2017)

Stuart Little (1999)

Suicide (2014)

Syriana (2005)

Tayo the Little Bus (2 Seasons)

Tayo the Little Bus Movie: Mission Ace (2016)

Theeram (2017)

Tik Tok (2016)

Titipo Titipo (2018)

Viswasapoorvam Mansoor (2017)

We, the Marines (2017)

The Witch (2015)

You Carry Me (2015)

Zombie Dumb (2 Seasons)

The Zookeepr’s Wife (2017)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on July 2nd, 2021

Deep (2016)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on July 4th, 2021

Simply Actors (2007)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on July 6th, 2021

100 Days of Solitude (2018)

Speech & Debate (2017)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on July 7th, 2021

Catwalk: Tales from the Cat Show Circuit (2018)

Magi: Adventures of Sinbad (1 Season)

