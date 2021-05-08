Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia in June 2021

June is still weeks away but we’ve already begun to see some of the great movies and TV shows that will sadly be leaving Netflix Australia at the start of the month.

We’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows currently scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in May 2021.

There’s a handful of incredible movies scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in June, including two of Harrison Ford’s most famous movies, Blade Runner: The Final Cut and Indiana Jones the Last Crusade.

Please Note: This is not the full list of movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in June 2021. More titles will be announced through May and June 2021.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on June 1st, 2021

Anastasia (2019)

B.A. Pass (2013)

Beach Rats (2017)

Black Man White Skin (2015)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Boogie Nights (1997)

The Bugs Bunny Road Runner Movie (1979)

Christmas Made to Order (2018)

Christmas Wonderland (2018)

Darr Sabko Lagta Hai (2015)

Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Dharmakshetra (2014)

Dream House (2011)

Failure to Launch (2006)

The Fear of 13 (2015)

The Gambler (2014)

The General’s Daughter (1999)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

It Comes at Night (2017)

Jose Jose, el principe de la cancion (2018)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

Los heroes del Mal (2015)

Love Is a Story (2015)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Moonlight (2016)

My Christmas Inn (2018)

Natsamrat (2016)

Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyan (2014)

Santa in Training (2019)

Satan & Adam (2018)

Selena (1997)

#Selfie (2014)

#Selfie 69 (2016)

Shopkins: Chef Club (2016)

Shopkins: Wild (2018)

Shopkins: World of Vacation (2017)

Spark (2017)

Splash and Bubbles (2018)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Spy Time (2015)

Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (2015)

The Titan Games (Season 1)

Transformers (2007)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Warriors (1979)

The Way We Dance (2013)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on June 2nd, 2021

Contract (2008)

Dear Dad (2016)

Four Christmases (2008)

I Am (2010)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

Mother Goose Club (1 Season)

War Chhod Na Yaar

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on June 3rd, 2021

The 24 Hour War (2016)

Us (2019)

Wish Man (2019)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on June 4th, 2021

Bangkok Bachelors (2016)

Which movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix Australia in June 2021? Let us know in the comments below!