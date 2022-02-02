Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia in March 2022

We’re looking forward to the month ahead as we keep track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Australia in March 2022.

We’re also keeping track of all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Australia in February 2022.

One of the greatest film trilogies to ever grace the Netflix Australia library, The Lord of the Rings, will be leaving at the start of the month. It’s a gigantic loss for Netflix Australia as The Lord of the Rings trilogy is one of the most rewatchable sets of movies around. Luckily, we’ve often seen the movies leave and return over the years, so hopefully, it won’t be too long before we see Tolkein’s fantasy epic return soon.

43 Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on March 1st, 2022:

21 Thunder (Season 1) N

2,215 (2018)

Akame ga Kill! (Season 1)

Arctic Heart (2016)

The Astronaut’s Wife (1999)

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

The Big Sick (2017)

BNK48: Girls Don’t Cry (2018)

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas (2008)

Cloud Atlas (2012)

Doctor Zhivago (1965)

Guru Aur Bhole (Season 1)

Hitch (2005)

Julie & Julia (2009)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part 2 (1986)

Kuch Bheege Alfaaz (2018)

The Life of David Gale (2003)

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures (Season 1)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

Love Is in the Air (2010)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

My All American (2015)

Nicky Deuce (2013)

Nila (2016)

One Direction: This Is Us (2013)

Orphan (2009)

Pants on Fire (2014)

Pop, Lock ‘n Roll (2017)

The Professionals (1966)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Radio Rebel (2012)

Rango (2011)

Sab Jholmaal Hal (Season 1)

Saimdang, Memoir of Colors (Season 1)

Sylvanian Families Mine Episodes Clover (Season 1)

Sylvanian Families: Everyone’s Big Dream Flying in the Sky (2019)

Tiger (2016)

Wanderlust (2012)

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008)

