Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia in November 2021

October was an extremely busy month of removals, but thankfully November isn’t going to be quite as hectic. However, we’ll still be saying goodbye to some excellent movies and TV shows on Netflix Australia in November 2021.

Sadly, just like the rest of the world, both seasons of Haikyu!! are scheduled to leave Netflix globally on November 1st, 2021. There’s still a chance the extremely popular sports anime could be renewed, but as it stands Haikyu!! will be leaving soon.

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on November 1st, 2021

A Perfect Christmas List (2014)

A Very English Scandal (2018)

Ajji (2017)

All About the Benjamins (2002)

Alpha and Omega (2010)

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Asees (2018)

The Bittersweet (2017)

Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story (2018)

Daffy Duck’s Quackbusters (1988)

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer (2018)

Flags of Our Fathers (2006)

Flipped (2010)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Gaddar: The Traitor (2015)

Gallows (2015)

Ghosts of War (2020)

Haikyu!! (2 Seasons)

Hannibal (3 Seasons)

In My Country (2018)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Jatts in Golmaal (2013)

Joyful Noise (2012)

Just You (1 Season)

Little Singham: Mahabali (2019)

Love Around (1 Season)

Love Family (1 Season)

Love Me or Leave Me (1 Season)

Mundeyan Ton Bachke Rahin (2014)

Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

She’s the Man (2006)

Spanish Affair 2 (2015)

Swedish Dicks (2017)

Swiped (2018)

Teachers (4 Seasons)

Top Gun (1986)

Unaccompanied Minors (2006)

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin (2017)

Vaya (2016)

The Wretched (2019)

Yeh Hai Bakrapur (2014)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on November 2nd, 2021

My Little Pony: Happy Birthday to You! (2017)

Oh Yuck (1 Season)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on November 3rd, 2021

Akulah Balqis (2015)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on November 4th, 2021

Meet the Adebanjos (2016)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on November 5th, 2021

Brother in Love (2019)

Bucket List (2018)

Kids on the Block (2019)

