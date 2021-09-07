Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia in October 2021

October 2021 is shaping up to be one of the busiest months on record for movies and TV shows that will be leaving the Netflix Australia library. Below we’ll be keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in October 2021.

We’ve also been keeping track of all the movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in September 2021.

It’s an extremely busy start to the month for departures on Netflix Australia with over 100 movies and TV show currently scheduled to be leaving on the first of October. There are some truly excellent movies that Australian subscribers will be sad to see leave such as Kill Bill, BlacKkKlansman, Pacific Rim, and V for Vendetta.

Please Note: This is not the full list of movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in October 2021. More titles scheduled to be removed will be announced throughout September and October.

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on October 1st, 2021

25 Kille (2016)

Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

Amityville: The Awakening (2017)

Bad Guys (1 Season)

Bathinda Express (2016)

Be With Me (1 Season)

Be With You (1 Season)

Beirut (2018)

Beyblade Burst (1 Season)

BlacKkKlansman (2018)

Bombshell (2016)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Boyz N the Hood (1991)

Cheese in the Trap (1 Season)

Chicago Typewriter (1 Season)

Christine (1983)

College Romance (1 Season)

Contagion (2011)

Dill Vil Pyaar Vyaar (2014)

Dushman (2017)

Engineering Girls (1 Season)

Fall in Love with Me (1 Season)

First Kiss (2018)

Franca: Chaos and Creation (2016)

Freedom at Midnight (2018)

Generation Iron 2 (2017)

Girls Hostel (1 Season)

Haani (2013)

Happy Go Lucky (2014)

Harud (2010)

How to Be a Latin Lover (2017)

Inmates (1 Season)

Insidious (2010)

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Jatt James Bond (2014)

Judge Singh LLB (2015)

Khido Khundi (2018)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)

Killer Women with Piers Morgan (1 Season)

Let’s Eat (1 Season)

Let’s Eat 2 (1 Season)

Little Singham: Kaal Ki Tabaahi (2019)

Lock (2016)

Love Cheque Charge (1 Season)

Love Me As I Am (2015)

Maje Bistre (2017)

Maniac (1 Season)

Motor Mitraan Di (2016)

Much Ado About Nothing (2016)

Murder Maps (2 Seasons)

Murphy’s Law of Love (1 Season)

My Big Night (2015)

Nasha (2013)

Naughty Jatts (2013)

Needi Singh (2016)

Never Back Down (2008)

Oh My Ghost (1 Season)

Ordinary Heroes (1 Season)

Pacific Rim (2013)

Peace Heaven (2016)

Pooja Kiven Aa (2013)

Reply 1988 (1 Season)

Reply 1994 (1 Season)

Reply 1997 (1 Season)

Riddick (2013)

Rudy (1993)

Saadey CM Saab (2015)

Sat Shri Akaal England (2017)

Seven in Heaven (2018)

Someone Like You (1 Season)

Strong (1 Season)

The Black Prince (2018)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Boy (2016)

The Call (2013)

The Dictator (2012)

The Hateful Eight (2015)

The Liar and His Lover (1 Season)

The Lion Woman (2016)

The Rolling Stones: Ole Ole Ole a Trip Across Latin America (2016)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Switch (2010)

The To Do List (2013)

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Three Wives One Husband (1 Season)

Tiger (2016)

Tunnel (1 Season)

Umrika (2015)

Unchained: The Untold Story of Freestyle Motocross (2016)

Unfriended: Dark Web (2018)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Valkyrie (2008)

Veronica (2017)

Welcome Mr. President (2013)

What the Jatt!! (2015)

When I See You Again (1 Season)

World War 2 in Colour (1 Season)

Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay (2016)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on October 6th, 2021

Mine 9 (2019)

Rmba Racer (2017)

Scandal (7 Seasons)

Walk Away from Love (2017)

