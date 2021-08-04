Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia in September 2021

September is shaping up to be an incredibly busy month of departures from the Netflix Australia library. We’ll be keeping track of every single of your favorite movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Australia in September 2021.

We’ve also been keeping track of all the movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in August 2021.

There are over 60 titles scheduled to leave Netflix Australia on September 1st, and while there a handful of movies and TV shows subscribers likely didn’t even know were in the library, there’s also still plenty to be missed. In particular, there are going to be plenty of subscribers sad to see the removal of action-thrillers Jack Reacher and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.

Please Note: This is not the full list of movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix Australia in September 2021. More titles scheduled to be removed will be announced throughout August and September.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on September 1st, 2021:

A Noble Intention (2015)

A Star Is Born (1976)

A Thousand Words (2012)

Along Came a Spider (2001)

Always a Bridesmaid (2019)

The Assassination of Jesse James (2007)

ATM (2012)

Bait (2000)

Bangkok Traffic Story (2009)

Big Fish (2003)

Bon Bini Holland (2015)

The Bridge (2017)

Celebrity Plastic Surgeons of Beverly Hills (1 Season)

The Ceo (2016)

Chasing Liberty (2004)

Curse of Chucky (2013)

The Drowning (2017)

Dukhtar (2014)

Easy Fortune Happy Life (1 Season)

The F Word (2013)

The Fierce Wife (2010)

The Figurine (2009)

The First Temptation of Christ (2019)

For the Bride (2018)

G.I Joe: Retaliation (2013)

Game-Winning Hit (2009)

God’s Own Country (2017)

Hope Aur Hum (2018)

I Fine… Thank You… Love You (2014)

Jack Reacher (2012)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

Jackass 2.5 (2007)

Laddaland (2011)

The Last Hangover (2018)

The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996)

Lucky Days (2010)

Miniforce: New Heroes Rise (2018)

Mokalik (2019)

October 1 (2014)

OFF COURSE (2015)

One Day (2016)

Pee Mak (2013)

Phobia 2 (2009)

Phone Swap (2012)

The Promise (2017)

Resident Evil: Damnation (2012)

Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008)

Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

School of Rock (2003)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019)

Shutter (2004)

South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut (1999)

Suckseed (2011)

Top Chef (2 Seasons)

Used Goods (2018)

We Need to Talk (2016)

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

The Womanizer (1 Season)

The year of Happiness and Love (1 Season)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Australia on September 2nd, 2021:

Freshman Year (2019)

