Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada in April 2022

Some truly excellent movies are already scheduled to leave Netflix Canada at the start of the month. April is always one of the busiest months of the year, so expect to see many of your favourite movies & tv shows leave the Netflix Canada library.

In case you missed it, we’ve also been keeping track of all of the movies & TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in March 2022.

Some incredibly popular movies are already scheduled to leave Netflix Canada at the start of April. Steven Spielberg’s Academy Award-winning war film, Saving Private Ryan, his Academy-Nominated drama, Catch Me If You Can, both starring Tom Hanks, will leave the library. Beloved comedy Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, and MTV’s Jackass: The Movie is also scheduled to leave.

Please Note: This is not the full list of scheduled movies and TV shows leaving the Netflix Canada library. More titles will be announced throughout March and April.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on April 1st, 2022:

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Bakugan: Battle Planet (2018)

Carlo & Malik (2018)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan (2012)

Elaan (1971)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Jackass: The Movie (2002)

Kicko & Super Speedo (2018)

Loaded (2017)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Mighty Raju Rio calling (2014)

Motherless Brooklyn (2019)

Pokemon the Movie: Power of Us (2018)

Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon (3 Seasons)

Pokemon: Indigo League (1 Season)

Salaakhen (1975)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Spider-Man (2002)

The Rommmate (2011)

Yanik Koza (2005)

Which movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix Canada in April 2022? Let us know in the comments below!