Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada in August 2021

It’s been an excellent sumer on Netflix Canada so far, both for new additions and removals. Once again we’ll be reporting on the removals as we take a look into all of the movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix Canada in August 2021.

We’ve also been keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix Canada in July 2021.

Arguably the two biggest titles currently scheduled to leave Netflix UK are Logan Lucky, and J.J. Abrams’ Super Eight. Many of the titles scheduled to leave or series and movies from abroad.

Please Note: This is not the full list of titles scheduled to leave Netflix Canada in August 2021. More scheduled departures will be announced throughout July and August.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on August 1st, 2021:

2 Minutes of Fame (2020)

Are We Done Yet? (2018)

The Art of War (2000)

Battle: Los Angeles (2011)

Battlefield Earth (2000)

Bloodline (2018)

Breaking In (2018)

Casino Tycoon (1992)

Cop Watchers (2016)

Doubles Cause Troubles (1989)

Entebbe (2018)

First Sunday (2008)

Georgia Rule (2007)

Head Full of Honey (2018)

Hero (1997)

History of Joy (2017)

Holding the Man (2015)

Infernal Affairs (2004)

Initial D (2005)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

Jungle (2017)

Justice, My Foot! (1992)

Kaaliyan (2017)

Kidnap (2017)

Kuppivala (2017)

Lechmi (2017)

Little Dragon Maiden (1983)

Logan Lucky (2017)

Love In a Puff (2010)

Mad World (2016)

Melle (2017)

Minnaminugu the Firefly (2017)

Mythily Veendum Varunnu (2017)

Oru Vishsheshapetta Biryani Kissa (2017)

Rangreza (2017)

Reality of Dream (2015)

Revenge (1 Season)

Super 8 (2011)

Thunder Road (2018)

Titanic (1997)

Upgrade (2018)

Weeds on Fire (2016)

Why Knot (2016)

The Women Who Kill Lions (2016)

Year One (2009)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on August 2nd, 2021:

Aussie Gold Hunters (1 Season)

Autumn’s Concerto (2009)

The Code (2014)

Empire of the Stars (2016)

Everyday Miracles (1 Season)

Forever Chape (2018)

Genius of the Ancient World (1 Season)

Genius of the Modern World (1 Season)

Land Girls (3 Seasons)

Love Cuisine (1 Season)

Miss Rose (1 Season)

Nurses Who Kill (1 Season)

Office Girls (1 Season)

Operation Ouch (1 Season)

The Prince Who Turns into a Frog (2005)

Queen of No Marriage (1 Season)

Regal Academy (1 Season)

Ripper Street (5 Seasons)

Two Fathers (1 Season)

Wild Oats (2016)

You’re My Destiny (1 Season)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on August 4th, 2021:

Marching Orders (1 Season) N

