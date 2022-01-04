Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada in February 2022

It’s going to be another busy start to the month of scheduled departures on Netflix Canada as take a look at all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in February 2022.

Much like the rest of the world, Netflix has seen the removal of some extremely popular American comedy shows and dramas. That will continue in February when we see the removal of all seven seasons of NBC’s Parks and Recreation.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on February 1st, 2022:

14 Minutes from Earth (2016)

Bachelorette (2012)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Blue Streak (1999)

Boy Erased (2018)

Brimstone (2016)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works (1 Season)

Gardeners of Eden (2014)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Happy New Year (2014)

Heroes Wanted (2016)

The House with a Clink in Its Walls (2018)

Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (1 Season)

The Lucky One (2012)

Lolirock (1 Season)

Mortal Engines (2018)

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013)

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (5 Seasons)

The NeverEnding Story (1984)

No Game, No Life (1 Season)

Parks and Recreation (7 Season)

Passion, Panache, Pep (1 Season)

The Professionals (1966)

The Reconquest (2016)

Secret of the Nile (1 Season)

Shopkins (1 Season)

The Social Network (2010)

Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online (1 Season)

Together for Eternity (1999)

Transformers Prime (1 Season)

Transformers: Rescue Bots (1 Season)

Transformers: Robots in Disguise (1 Season)

Truckbhar Swapna (2018)

Underworld: Awakening (2012)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on February 2nd, 2022:

The Adventure of Tintin (2011)

Dear Santa (2020)

