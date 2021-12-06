Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada in January 2022

It’s going to be one incredibly busy start to the year for Netflix Canada, which will see many of your favorite movies and TV shows leaving the Netflix library in January 2022.

We’re also keeping track of all of the movies & TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in December 2021.

Netflix Canada will see some extremely heavy blows to the library on New Year’s Day when multiple American comedies leave the library such as, How I Met Your Mother, New Girl, and Modern Family. More shows such as Family Guy, Suits, and Sons of Anarchy will also be leaving.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on January 1st, 2022:

The 10 Sins (1 Season)

Assault on Wall Street (2013)

Astro Boy (2009)

Autohead (2016)

The Aviator (2004)

Back to the 90s (1 Season)

Big Stan (2007)

Blended (2014)

Born to Play (2020)

The Break (2 Seasons) N

Christmas Break-In (2019)

The Confrontation (1 Season)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Disappearance (1 Season)

Dredd (2012)

Durarara!! (1 Season)

The Expatriate (2012)

Family Guy (7 Seasons)

February 9 (1 Season)

First Man (2018)

Fullmetal Alchemist (1 Season)

Fullmetal Alchemist (5 Seasons)

Garfield Gets Real (2007)

Garfield’s Fun Fest (2008)

Godzilla (2014)

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

House at the End of the Street (2012)

How I Met Your Mother (9 Seasons)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

Hudson Hawk (1991)

The Imitation Game (2014)

Immortal Beloved (1994)

Impractical Jokers (2 Seasons)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Jason and the Argonauts (1963)

Johnny English Strikes Again (2018)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

The Land of Hypocrisy (1 Season)

Little Pet Shop: A World of Our Own (1 Season)

Lucy (2014)

Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)

Mia & Me (1 Season)

The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996)

Modern Family (11 Seasons)

Molly’s Game (2017)

More to Say (1 Season)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Forgotten Friends (1 Season)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship (1 Season)

My Pride (1 Season)

Nang Nak (1999)

Natascha Kampusch: The Whole Story (2010)

New Girls (7 Seasons)

Noah (2014)

Oddbods (1 Season)

The Ollie & Moon Show (1 Season)

One Direction: This Is Us (1 Season)

The Order (2001)

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (1 Season)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

Richie Rich (1994)

Robin Hood (2018)

Santa Girl (2019)

Save Me (1 Season)

She’s All That (1999)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

Snowden (2015)

Sons of Anarchy (7 Seasons)

Storage Hunters (1 Season)

Suits (9 Seasons)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

Tong: Memories (1 Season)

Transformers Prime (1 Season)

Transformers: Rescue Bots (1 Season)

Transformers: Robots in Disguise (1 Season)

The Woman in Black (2012)

Vexed (2 Seasons)

War of the Worlds (2005)

Young Justice (2 Seasons)

Zombieland (2009)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on January 2nd, 2022:

A Thousand Words (2012)

The Big Short (2015)

Disturbia (2007)

The Eagle of El-Se’eed (1 Season)

Last Holiday (2006)

The Longest Yard (2005)

Mean Girls (2004)

Morning Glory (2010)

Up in the Air (2009)

Zodiac (2007)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on January 3rd, 2022:

Deja Vu (1 Season)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on January 5th, 2022:

Iron Ladies (1 Season)

See You in Time (1 Season)

