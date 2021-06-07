Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada in July 2021

We’re little over a week into June, but we’ve already begun to learn of the movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix Canada in July 2021.

We’ve also been keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix Canada in June 2021.

It’s going to be an intense start to the month for the scheduled departures on Netflix Canada with 70 movies and TV show currently scheduled to leave. One of the biggest departures we’ll see leave on the 1st of July is Tim Burton’s horror-musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Please Note: This is not the full list of titles scheduled to leave Netflix Canada in July 2021. More scheduled departures will be announced throughout June and July.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on July 1st, 2021:

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Angamaly Diaries (2017)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Beastly (2011)

Behind the Newsroom (2015)

The Big Short (2015)

Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare: Extended Director’s Cut (2018)

Cappucino (2017)

Castle of Stars (1 Season)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Chicken Kokkachi (2017)

Clash of the Titans (2010)

Club Friday The Series 8 (8 Seasons)

Daffedar (2017)

Dream Big: Engineering Our World (2017)

The Feels (2018)

For the Win (2017)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Gemini (2018)

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005)

Golden Shoes (2015)

The Great Gatsby (2013)

Hormones (3 Seasons)

Hot Rod (2007)

In My Dreams (2014)

[email protected] (2018)

The Italian Job (2003)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

Kaviyude Osyath (2017)

Last Holiday (2006)

The Legend of Michael Mishra (2016)

Little Odessa (1994)

Little Singham Banarpur Mein Hu Ha Hu (2019)

The Longest Yard (2005)

Lovey Dovey (2016)

Ma Chu La (2017)

Mean Girls (2004)

Melodies of Life – Born This Way (2016)

Melvin Goes to Dinner (2003)

No Tomorrow (2016)

Noah (2014)

Norbit (2007)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

Our Shining Day (2017)

Paathi (2017)

Pareeth Pandaari (2017)

Paulettante Veedu (2016)

Road to Yesterday (2015)

Roonpi Secret Love (3 Seasons)

Sarvopari Palakkaran (2017)

Secret (2007)

Sniper: Ghost Shooter (2016)

Sotus The Series (1 Season)

Stand By Me (1986)

Suicide (2014)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Tayo the Little Bus Movie: Mission Ace (2016)

The Terminal (2004)

Theeram (2017)

ThirTEEN Terrors (2014)

Tik Tok (2016)

Top Grier (2018)

True Grit (2010)

True Romance (1993)

Tully (2018)

Viswasapoorvam Mansoor (2017)

We, the Marines (2017)

What a Wonderful Family! (2017)

You Carry Me (2015)

Zodiac (2007)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on July 2nd, 2021:

The Code (2011)

Dance Academy: The Comeback (2017)

Deep (2016)

Flowering Heart (1 Season)

Stone Age (1 Season)

Tayo the Little Bus (2 Seasons)

Titipo Titipo (1 Season)

Zombie Dumb (2 Seasons)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on July 4th, 2021:

Olympus (2015)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on July 6th, 2021:

Tomb Raider (2016)

