Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada in June 2021

In a surprising turn of events, we’ve already learned of some of the movies & TV shows that Canadian subscribers will sadly have to say goodbye to in June 2021.

We’ve also been keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix Canada in June 2021.

Arguably the biggest loss to the Netflix Canada library will be the departure of Gladiator. Winner of five academy awards, and a career-defining role for New Zealand actor Russel Crowe, you have until June 1st to be entertained.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix on June 1st, 2021:

A King in New York (1957)

A Woman of Paris (1923)

An Evening with Kevin Smith (2002)

Beauty and the Bitches (2 Seasons)

Black Man White Skin (2015)

Black Venus (2010)

Blockers (2018)

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

The Circus (1928)

The Darkest Hour (1928)

The Duchess (2008)

Eraserhead (1977)

The Fear of 13 (2015)

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Gamer (2009)

Gladiator (2000)

The Gold Rush (1925)

The Great Dictator (1940)

The Grudge 2 (2006)

The Heroes of Evil (2015)

Into the Wild (2007)

The Kid (1921)

The Last Airbender (2010)

Limelight (1952)

Lost Highway (1997)

Love is a Story (2015)

Modern Time (1936)

Natsamrat (2016)

Next (2007)

The Operative (2019)

Satan & Adam (2018)

#Selfie (2014)

#Selfie (2016)

Spy Time (2015)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3 (1993)

Terminator Genisys (2015)

They Shall Not Grow Old (2018)

Trois Couleurs – Blanc (1994)

Van Wilder: Party Liaison (2002)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix on June 2nd, 2021:

Battleship (2012)

Big Fat Liar (2002)

Carlito’s Way (1993)

Children of Men (2006)

Contract (2008)

Darr Sabko Lagta Hai (2015)

Dear Dad (2016)

Dharmakshetra (2014)

Full House (8 Seasons)

Green Zone (2010)

Half Baked (1998)

Horrible Histories (2 Seasons)

Johnny English (2003)

Johnny English Reborn (2011)

Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyan (2014)

Senna (2010)

Serenity (2005)

State of Play (2009)

Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (2015)

War Chhod Na Yaar (2013)

Zubaan (2015)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix on June 3rd, 2021:

Mother Goose Club (Season 1)

