Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada in March 2022

Despite the fact, we’ve only just entered February, we can already look ahead to next month and take a look at some of the movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix Canada in March 2022.

We’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix Canada in March 2022.

Once again Netflix Canada will see the removal of the original Jurassic Park trilogy, topped with the removal of Jurassic World. With Jurassic World: Dominion releasing later this year, the removal of the Jurassic Park movies is a huge loss for the Canada library.

Please Note: This is not the full list of removals from the Netflix Canada library. More removals will be announced throughout February and March 2022.

40 Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on March 1st, 2022:

10 Years (2011)

2,215 (2018)

Akame ga Kill! (Season 1)

Arctic Heart (2016)

Battle Drone (2018)

BNK48: Girls Don’t Cry (2018)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Diana (2013)

Guru Aur Bhole (Season 1)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park 3 (2001)

Jurassic World (2015)

Kuch Bheege Alfaaz (2018)

Leatherheads (2008)

Leon: The Professional (1994)

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures (Season 1)

Lost in Translation (2003)

Love Happens (2009)

Love Is in the Air (Season 1)

Mother! (2017)

Ouija (2014)

Public Enemies (2009)

RocknRolla (2008)

Sab Jholmaal Hai (Season 1)

Saimdong, Memoir of Colors (2017)

Selfless (2015)

Serendpity (2001)

Sisters (2015)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Stepmom (1998)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

Stretch (2014)

Sylvanian Familie Mini Episodes (Season 1)

The Bone Collector (1999)

The Karate Kid Part 3 (1989)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)

U.S. Marshals (1998)

Your Lie in April (Season 1)

8 Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on March 1st, 2022

Elizabethtown (2005)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Grease (1978)

Into the Wild (2007)

The Last Castle (2001)

Mother! (2017)

Rango (011)

The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)

What movies and TV shows are you going to miss most on Netflix Canada in March 2022? Let us know in the comments below!