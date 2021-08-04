Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada in September 2021

We’re still weeks away from September, but already, there are over 40 titles scheduled for departure at the start of the month. Below we’ll be keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in September 2021.

In case you missed it, we’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in August 2021.

Some heavy hitters will be leaving Netflix Canada soon, including Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Shazam!, and Saving Private Ryan. Arguably even bigger losses than the aforementioned titles is The Godfather and The Godfather Part 2.

Movies & TV Shows leaving Netflix Canada on September 1st, 2021

ATM (2012)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Blades of Glory (2007)

The Bridge (2017)

The CEO (2016)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Dukhtar (2014)

For the Birds (2018)

The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather 2 (1974)

Harold & Kumar go to White Castle (2004)

Hercules (2014)

The Hollars (2016)

I Fine… Thank You… Love You (2014)

The Last Hangover (2018) N

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Mansfield Park (1999)

Mokalik Mechanic (2019)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: The Will of Fire (2009)

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Bonds (2008)

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie: The Lost Tower (2010)

Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow (2004)

Numberblocks (3 Seasons)

OFF COURSE (2015)

Old School (2003)

Phone Swap (2012)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

School of Rock (2003)

Shazam! (2019)

The Story of Diana (2017)

Suckseed (2011)

Used Goods (2018)

Zookeeper (2011)

Movies & TV Shows leaving Netflix Canada on September 2nd, 2021

Celebrity Plastic Surgeons of Beverly Hills (1 Season)

Easy Fortune Happy Life (1 Season)

The Fierce Wife (1 Season)

Game-Winning Hit (1 Season)

Jack Taylor (2016)

Lucky Days (1 Season)

Toast of London (3 Seasons)

The Womaniser (1 Season)

The Year of Happiness and Love (2009)

What movies and TV shows are you going to be sad to see leave Netflix Canada in September 2021?