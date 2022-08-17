Nickelodeon Titles Leaving Netflix Canada in September 2022

Every month Netflix loses dozens of titles around the globe as part of Netflix refreshing its library. In August 2022, Netflix Canada will be losing a large portion of its kid’s library with at least a dozen Nickelodeon favorites departing on September 1st.

Important to note that all these titles could be renewed ahead of time or even return at a later date. What these removals mean is that the license for these titles are up for renewal, and it’s down to both Nickelodeon and Netflix to decide to renew.

Here’s the full list of Nickelodeon shows leaving Netflix Canada on September 1st:

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Seasons 1-3)

(Seasons 1-3) Bella and the Bulldogs (Seasons 1-2)

(Seasons 1-2) Blue’s Clues & You! (Season 1 – 19 episodes)

(Season 1 – 19 episodes) Dora the Explorer (Seasons 1-2)

(Seasons 1-2) Henry Danger (Seasons 1-3)

(Seasons 1-3) Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn (Seasons 1-2)

(Seasons 1-2) Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Seasons 1-2)

(Seasons 1-2) Sam & Cat (Seasons 1-2)

(Seasons 1-2) Spongebob Squarepants (Season 7 – 26 episodes)

(Season 7 – 26 episodes) The Legend of Korra (Seasons 1-2)

(Seasons 1-2) The Thundermans (Seasons 1-2)

(Seasons 1-2) Victorious (Seasons 1-3)

Where are these series headed?

Paramount+ could be the smart guess, given the service is woeful in Canada. It has one of the weakest lineups of any Paramount+ library globally, with just over 250 titles in total. For comparison, Netflix Canada has 6,588 titles.

If you compare Canada’s library to that to the several thousand in the US or over 600 in the UK, it’s got a long way to go. In fact, Paramount+ is almost completely lacking a Nickelodeon section at all with only a few dozen kids’ titles streaming in total.

Will you miss these Nickelodeon shows when they leave Netflix in Canada? Let us know in the comments.